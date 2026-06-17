Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MoF proposes $4.9 billion tax and land-rent deferral package for 2026

June 17, 2026 | 16:05
(0) user say
The Ministry of Finance has proposed extending tax and land-rent payment deadlines in 2026, potentially deferring almost $5 billion to support business activity.
Vietnam proposes $4.9 billion tax and land-rent deferral package for 2026

The ministry is drafting a decree on the extension of payment deadlines for VAT, corporate income tax, personal income tax, and land-rent obligations in 2026. The measure aims to provide businesses and individuals with additional financial resources to sustain production and economic growth.

Under the draft, tax and land-rent payments would be deferred by between two and five months, depending on the relevant filing period.

Specifically, businesses and organisations filing VAT on a monthly basis would be granted extensions for tax liabilities arising between May and September this year. VAT due for May would be payable no later than November 20, while liabilities for June through September would be deferred until December 21.

For enterprises filing VAT quarterly, payments due for the second and third quarters would also be postponed, with new deadlines of November 2 and December 31, respectively. Provisional corporate income tax payments for the same quarters would be subject to identical extensions.

Business households and individual entrepreneurs would likewise be eligible for extensions on personal income tax liabilities arising between May and September, or in the second and third quarters, in line with the VAT deferral schedule.

For land-rent payments, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed extending the deadline for 50 per cent of the first instalment due in 2026, with payment deferred until November 2.

The MoF estimates that the total value of taxes and land-rent payments covered by the policy would amount to approximately VND125 trillion ($4.9 billion), around VND10 trillion ($390 million) higher than the figure recorded last year.

Tax and land-rent deferral policies have been implemented by the Vietnamese government since 2020 as part of broader measures to support the economy. Between 2023 and 2025 alone, nearly VND293 trillion ($11.5 billion) in tax and land-rent obligations were deferred.

According to the MoF, the policy has helped businesses improve cash flow and supplement working capital without reducing state budget revenue, as the deferred amounts remain payable at a later date.

Under the draft decree, eligible taxpayers would only be required to submit a request for extension to the tax authorities no later than the deadline for filing third-quarter tax declarations. Deferred tax and land-rent obligations would not incur late-payment interest charges.

The MoF plans to submit the decree to the government for approval in June, with the aim of bringing the policy into effect immediately upon issuance and applying it through the end of the year.

Vietnam moves towards data-driven tax administration Vietnam moves towards data-driven tax administration

Vietnam’s tax system is being urged to accelerate the adoption of big data, AI and digital technologies across the entire tax management process. The long-term goal is to build a modern, intelligent and internationally aligned tax governance system.
Vietnam eyes targeted personal income tax breaks Vietnam eyes targeted personal income tax breaks

The Ministry of Finance has proposed new personal income tax deductions for healthcare and education expenses, aiming to ease pressure on middle- and low-income households while encouraging long-term investment in human capital.
Vietnam, EU deepen cooperation on investment, tax transparency and green finance Vietnam, EU deepen cooperation on investment, tax transparency and green finance

On the morning of June 15, at the Ministry of Finance (MoF) headquarters in Hanoi, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan held talks with Julien Guerrier, Ambassador and Head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) vat Land tax

Related Contents

Vietnam, EU deepen cooperation on investment, tax transparency and green finance

Vietnam, EU deepen cooperation on investment, tax transparency and green finance

Cost increases trigger supply chain overhauls for businesses

Cost increases trigger supply chain overhauls for businesses

Vietnam eyes targeted personal income tax breaks

Vietnam eyes targeted personal income tax breaks

Vietnam moves towards data-driven tax administration

Vietnam moves towards data-driven tax administration

Ministry of Finance finalises land use tax report after delegate request

Ministry of Finance finalises land use tax report after delegate request

Tax circular amendments aim to ease import-export procedures

Tax circular amendments aim to ease import-export procedures

Vietnam and US Treasury deepen financial cooperation

Vietnam and US Treasury deepen financial cooperation

Vietnam, EU deepen cooperation on investment, tax transparency and green finance

Vietnam, EU deepen cooperation on investment, tax transparency and green finance

Japan funds climate projects in eight northern provinces

Japan funds climate projects in eight northern provinces

Human capital and regulation key to digital asset market

Human capital and regulation key to digital asset market

Ministry of Finance and ADB discuss development cooperation priorities

Ministry of Finance and ADB discuss development cooperation priorities

Vietnam and Thailand finance ministers meet for 50th diplomatic anniversary

Vietnam and Thailand finance ministers meet for 50th diplomatic anniversary

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Vietnam posts second-highest AI adoption in Southeast Asia

Vietnam posts second-highest AI adoption in Southeast Asia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Data and governance key hurdles to AI scaling for Vietnamese firms

Data and governance key hurdles to AI scaling for Vietnamese firms

Australia provides $1.3 million to support joint research projects with Vietnam

Australia provides $1.3 million to support joint research projects with Vietnam

Hanoi offers incentive for businesses to develop rental housing

Hanoi offers incentive for businesses to develop rental housing

Vietnam lays groundwork for carbon market development

Vietnam lays groundwork for carbon market development

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020