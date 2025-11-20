MCKL invites students to its Open Day

Career Guidance Test – Discover strengths and career interests to find the right pathway.

Personalised Consultation – Meet with MCKL's academic advisors for one-on-one guidance.

Scholarships, Financial Aid & PTPTN Loan - Explore up to 100% merit scholarships and other financial support options.

Globally Recognised Programmes – Choose to study at Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) approved institutions, opening doors to top universities worldwide.

Meet the Lecturers & Campus Tour – Get firsthand experience of MCKL's vibrant and serene campus life and speak directly with lecturers to learn more about the preferred programme.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2025 - The event is held in conjunction with MCKL's Scholarship Week, running from 15–30 November 2025 and it is the perfect opportunity to explore further study options, secure exclusive financial aids, and take the next step toward a successful future.Highlights of the Open Day include:Students can take this opportunity to register and apply on the spot, receive exclusive counselling and gain valuable insights into MCKL's diverse range of programmes that includes Pre-University, Diplomas, American Degree Transfer, Professional Development and more options to explore and discover a seamless pathway towards undergraduate studies.At Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL), education goes beyond the classroom. With a strong reputation for academic excellence and holistic development, MCKL continues to empower students to become competent, compassionate and globally minded leaders. MCKL also provide pathways to wide range of degree programmes at globally recognised universities worldwide as well as prestigious local universities, thereby allowing students to progress directly into the second year of their chosen degree.For over four decades, MCKL has remained committed to its mission of nurturing excellence for life. Whether students aspire to pursue their studies locally or abroad, MCKL provides a solid foundation to help them achieve their goals.They should not miss out. Mark the calendars and experience how MCKL can shape a student's academic and personal journey.And for MCKL Overview, please visit - Website: www.mckl.edu.my.Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) looks forward to warmly welcoming students to its campus.