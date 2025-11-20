Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MCKL invites students to its Open Day

November 20, 2025 | 11:10
(0) user say
MCKL is hosting an Open Day for all students to explore their degree pathway options and begin their educational journey.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2025 - The event is held in conjunction with MCKL's Scholarship Week, running from 15–30 November 2025 and it is the perfect opportunity to explore further study options, secure exclusive financial aids, and take the next step toward a successful future.

Highlights of the Open Day include:
  • Career Guidance Test – Discover strengths and career interests to find the right pathway.
  • Personalised Consultation – Meet with MCKL's academic advisors for one-on-one guidance.
  • Scholarships, Financial Aid & PTPTN Loan - Explore up to 100% merit scholarships and other financial support options.
  • Globally Recognised Programmes – Choose to study at Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) approved institutions, opening doors to top universities worldwide.
  • Meet the Lecturers & Campus Tour – Get firsthand experience of MCKL's vibrant and serene campus life and speak directly with lecturers to learn more about the preferred programme.
Students can take this opportunity to register and apply on the spot, receive exclusive counselling and gain valuable insights into MCKL's diverse range of programmes that includes Pre-University, Diplomas, American Degree Transfer, Professional Development and more options to explore and discover a seamless pathway towards undergraduate studies.

At Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL), education goes beyond the classroom. With a strong reputation for academic excellence and holistic development, MCKL continues to empower students to become competent, compassionate and globally minded leaders. MCKL also provide pathways to wide range of degree programmes at globally recognised universities worldwide as well as prestigious local universities, thereby allowing students to progress directly into the second year of their chosen degree.

For over four decades, MCKL has remained committed to its mission of nurturing excellence for life. Whether students aspire to pursue their studies locally or abroad, MCKL provides a solid foundation to help them achieve their goals.

They should not miss out. Mark the calendars and experience how MCKL can shape a student's academic and personal journey.

And for MCKL Overview, please visit - Website: www.mckl.edu.my.

Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) looks forward to warmly welcoming students to its campus.

By Methodist College Kuala Lumpur

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MCKL Open Day Scholarship Week Education Pathway

Related Contents

Invitation To MCKL Open Day - Your Degree Pathway Starts with Us

Invitation To MCKL Open Day - Your Degree Pathway Starts with Us

MCKL Charity Run Raises RM7K for Special Kids

MCKL Charity Run Raises RM7K for Special Kids

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

World's largest Van Gogh Pikachu card wall debuts at Hong Kong Grade10 Festival

World's largest Van Gogh Pikachu card wall debuts at Hong Kong Grade10 Festival

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020