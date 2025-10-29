Corporate

Invitation To MCKL Open Day - Your Degree Pathway Starts with Us

October 29, 2025 | 10:02
(0) user say
Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) invites all high school students, leavers and parents to join the much-anticipated Open Day happening on 21–22 November 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at both the Kuala Lumpur and Penang (Pykett Campus).
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2025 - The event is held in conjunction with MCKL's Scholarship Week, running from 15–30 November 2025 and it is the perfect opportunity to explore your study options, secure exclusive financial aids, and take the next step toward a successful future.

Highlights of the Open Day include:
  • Career Guidance Test – Discover your strengths and career interests to find the right pathway.
  • Personalised Consultation – Meet with MCKL's academic advisors for one-on-one guidance.
  • Scholarships, Financial Aid & PTPTN Loan - Explore up to 100% merit scholarships and other financial support options.
  • Globally Recognised Programmes – Choose to study at Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) approved institutions, opening doors to top universities worldwide.
  • Meet the Lecturers & Campus Tour – Get firsthand experience of MCKL's vibrant and serene campus life and speak directly with lecturers to learn more about your preferred programme.
You can take this opportunity to register and apply on the spot, receive exclusive counselling and gain valuable insights into MCKL's diverse range of programmes that includes Pre-University, Diplomas, American Degree Transfer, Professional Development and more as you explore your options and discover a seamless pathway towards your undergraduate studies.

At Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL), education goes beyond the classroom. With a strong reputation for academic excellence and holistic development, we continue to empower you to become competent, compassionate and globally minded leaders. We also provide pathways to wide range of degree programmes at globally recognised universities worldwide as well as prestigious local universities, thereby allowing students to progress directly into the second year of their chosen degree.

For over four decades, MCKL has remained committed to our mission of nurturing excellence for life. Whether you aspire to pursue your studies locally or abroad, MCKL provides a solid foundation to help you achieve your goals.

Do not miss out! Mark your calendars and experience how MCKL can shape your academic and personal journey.

To Know More, Make Your Appointment Today By:

Calling: KL: 03-2300 0998 | PG: 04-6888 327
Emailing: KL: admission@mckl.edu.my | PG: admission.pg@mckl.edu.my

And for MCKL Overview, please visit - Website: www.mckl.edu.my.
Social Media – FB, Instagram, YouTube, Linkedin: @methodistcollegekl
Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) looks forward to warmly welcoming you to our campus.

https://mckl.edu.my/

By Methodist College Kuala Lumpur

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MCKL openday scholarshipweek

