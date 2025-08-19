Corporate

Mavin breaks ground on $13.3 million agricultural complex in Son La

August 19, 2025 | 22:59
(0) user say
Australia’s Mavin Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Mavin Mai Son animal feed production and agricultural products complex in Son La province on August 16.
Mavin breaks ground on $13.3 million agricultural complex in Son La

Covering 109,579.3 square metres, the project has a total investment of VND350 billion ($13.3 million), including an animal feed production plant with a capacity of 200,000 tonnes per year and an agricultural products processing factory with a capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year. The factories will be equipped with modern processing technologies in line with the international standards. The Mavin Mai Son complex is scheduled to roll out its first products in 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony, David John Whitehead, chairman of Mavin Group, said, “Mavin Mai Son is the starting point of our strategy to expand operations in the Northwest. We are determined to build a closed-loop value chain from feed production and farming to processing. We hope to work with Son La to transform the province into the livestock hub of the Northwest.”

Following Mavin Mai Son, the group plans to invest in large-scale, high-tech farming complexes, cooperative farming models with local households, and eventually a meat processing plant, contributing to the creation of a modern and sustainable agricultural ecosystem in Son La and neighbouring provinces.

Mavin Group is the successor of Austfeed Joint Venture, a project between Vietnam and Australia that started with an animal feed factory in Hung Yen. From the initial success of animal feed, Mavin has expanded into other fields such as pig breeding, chicken farms, veterinary medicine, and food processing, as well as supplying an overall solution for farming with the “From Farm to Table” supply chain. Currently, Mavin boasts dozens of factories specialising in animal feed, food processing, and veterinary medicine.

Mavin shakes hands with HSBC on sustainable agriculture deal Mavin shakes hands with HSBC on sustainable agriculture deal

Mavin Group and HSBC Vietnam have just signed a "Sustainability Linked Loan Agreement" in Hanoi. The financing agreement represents a significant milestone in Mavin Group's sustainable development journey.
DFCD backs HUSK to scale biochar-based fertiliser solutions in Vietnam and Cambodia DFCD backs HUSK to scale biochar-based fertiliser solutions in Vietnam and Cambodia

The Dutch Fund for Climate and Development (DFCD) has approved origination support for HUSK, a pioneer in biochar-based fertilisers, to expand sustainable soil regeneration solutions for smallholder farmers across Vietnam and Canada.
AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia

TTC AgriS and its subsidiary Global Mind Australia (GMA), in collaboration with Tay Ninh People’s Committee, held a high-tech agricultural conference in Queensland, Australia on August 12.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Mai Son complex Animal feed production Hightech farming complexes sustainable agriculture Mavin

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

