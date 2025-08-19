Mavin breaks ground on $13.3 million agricultural complex in Son La

Covering 109,579.3 square metres, the project has a total investment of VND350 billion ($13.3 million), including an animal feed production plant with a capacity of 200,000 tonnes per year and an agricultural products processing factory with a capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year. The factories will be equipped with modern processing technologies in line with the international standards. The Mavin Mai Son complex is scheduled to roll out its first products in 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony, David John Whitehead, chairman of Mavin Group, said, “Mavin Mai Son is the starting point of our strategy to expand operations in the Northwest. We are determined to build a closed-loop value chain from feed production and farming to processing. We hope to work with Son La to transform the province into the livestock hub of the Northwest.”

Following Mavin Mai Son, the group plans to invest in large-scale, high-tech farming complexes, cooperative farming models with local households, and eventually a meat processing plant, contributing to the creation of a modern and sustainable agricultural ecosystem in Son La and neighbouring provinces.

Mavin Group is the successor of Austfeed Joint Venture, a project between Vietnam and Australia that started with an animal feed factory in Hung Yen. From the initial success of animal feed, Mavin has expanded into other fields such as pig breeding, chicken farms, veterinary medicine, and food processing, as well as supplying an overall solution for farming with the “From Farm to Table” supply chain. Currently, Mavin boasts dozens of factories specialising in animal feed, food processing, and veterinary medicine.

