Hoa Phat Agricultural Development debuts shares on HSX

February 06, 2026 | 14:00
Hoa Phat is expanding its capital market presence as its agricultural subsidiary moves to list shares on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, supporting funding and expansion plans.
Hoa Phat Agricultural Development JSC (HPA) on February 6 listed 285 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX), with a reference price of VND41,900 ($1.61) per share on the first trading day. The listing follows HSX approval granted on January 29, with proceeds set to support capital restructuring, working capital, and investment expansion.

Speaking at the initial trading launch ceremony, Tran Dinh Long, chairman of Hoa Phat Group, said, "This listing marks an important milestone for both HPA and the group. After 19 years, Hoa Phat returns to this very place to list its second subsidiary. Our market entry also comes as we reach the 10-year milestone of our arrival in the agriculture sector."

Long added that the listing would enhance the company’s transparency, credibility and financial autonomy, while improving access to secondary capital markets. Funds raised will strengthen its financial capacity, restructure capital sources, supplement working capital and support business expansion.

HPA’s competitive edge lies in its vertically integrated Feed–Farm model, which combines feed production and large-scale livestock farming to create a closed value chain.

The group currently holds the largest market share in imported Australian beef, leads the northern market for clean eggs, ranks among the top 10 companies by breeding sow herd size. HPA is among the top 13 animal feed producers nationwide.

By 2030, HPA targets revenue of over VND12 trillion ($462.4 million) and after-tax profit of around VND1.75 trillion ($67.45 million), with return on equity maintained above 25 per cent.

Over the next five years, the company plans to invest more than VND1.5 trillion ($57.8 million) to build three additional pig farms and a third feed mill in northern Vietnam, raising total capacity to one million tonnes of feed and 900,000 commercial hogs annually.

As a listed company, HPA has pledged to ensure full transparency through timely and comprehensive financial disclosures and strict compliance with regulations. For the 2026–2030 period, the company does not plan to issue additional shares to avoid diluting existing shareholders.

Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026 Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026

The market for new share listings is showing signs of renewed momentum, supported by improved regulation and broader sector participation.
Vietnam's IPO market on recovery trajectory Vietnam's IPO market on recovery trajectory

Vietnam's initial public offering (IPO) arena has witnessed a rebound following two blockbuster IPOs in the financial sector in 2025.
Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Vietnam’s financial services sector is driving a revival in Southeast Asia’s stock market, with major offerings sparking renewed investor interest.

By Thanh Van

