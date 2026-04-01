Marriott cage-free pledge scrutinized after facility inspection

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 - Marriott International (Marriott) has yet to publicly confirm whether it has met its commitment to source 100% cage-free eggs across all global operations by the end of 2025. A field visit conducted in November 2025 to an egg farm whose operators stated they supply Marriott properties has documented conditions that raise serious animal welfare and hygiene concerns.

Clockwise from top left: a hen with a visible eye injury; a dead bird observed discarded outside the cage structure; flies on a surface near chicken feed troughs. Photos: Resha Juhari / INCAF / We Animals.

Eggs stored directly on the floor, surrounded by dirt, feathers and excrement

Swarms of flies around birds and their food

Accumulated faeces on and underneath cages

Dead birds discarded around the facility

Birds with severe eye injuries or blindness

Birds crammed into dirty wire cages

Poor access to water

In 2018, Marriott committed to sourcing "100% of eggs from cage-free sources throughout the company's global operations for all owned, managed and franchised properties by the end of 2025."As the deadline approached, the company issued no updates on its cage-free transition despite repeated requests. With no response forthcoming, the Indonesia Network for Compassionate Animal Farming (INCAF) and partner organisations began conducting field visits to egg farms across Asia.At a farm whose operators claim to supply to Marriot properties, the following conditions were documented:"Marriott claims to 'Serve Our World' as a core value. What we documented at this farm raises serious questions about how that value is being upheld in practice," said Frank Kembuan, Director of INCAF.The visit is part of a broader Asia-wide movement, with organisations across multiple countries working together to promote transparency and accountability in fulfilling cage-free egg commitments, including China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.Marriott has not confirmed whether this farm is part of its current supply chain. The findings in this release are based on statements made by farm operators and field observations conducted by the campaign team. Marriott was approached to verify, respond, and engage constructively prior to publication.More information from the field visit is available at: www.helpmarriottfindasia.com/field-visit

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

