Makro PRO Tops Thai E-Commerce Rankings

February 03, 2026 | 10:46
The wholesale and retail platform secured first position amongst Thai e-commerce operators according to Euromonitor International's market analysis.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 February 2026 - CP AXTRA Public Company Limited (CP AXTRA), the operator of Asia's leading wholesaler and retailer "Makro and Lotus's," announced that Makro PRO has been ranked Thailand's No. 1 Thai e-commerce platform and No. 1 e-commerce platform by first-party (1P) sales value, according to independent research conducted by Euromonitor International between December 2025 and January 2026.

The recognition marks a significant milestone in CP AXTRA's transformation into a technology-driven retail ecosystem and underscores the Company's leadership in Thailand's fast-evolving digital commerce landscape. Makro Pro, CP AXTRA's digital commerce platform connecting online ordering with nationwide wholesale distribution, plays a central role in this transformation.

Thailand's retail sector is undergoing a profound structural shift. Total retail sales are predicted to grow from THB 4.95 trillion in 2025 to THB 6.0 trillion by 2030, while e-commerce penetration is expected to increase from 27% to over 32% during the same period, according to Euromonitor International. This reflects accelerating digital adoption, rising customer expectations and the rapid integration of online and offline retail channels. As competition intensifies, first-party e-commerce platforms have emerged as a critical engine of sustainable growth, enabling retailers to strengthen operational control, build deeper customer relationships and deliver stronger long-term economics.

Within this environment, CP AXTRA has continued to advance its omnichannel strategy, seamlessly integrating physical stores, digital platforms, data intelligence and nationwide logistics into a single ecosystem. Makro PRO plays a pivotal role in this strategy, serving as a scalable growth platform across both B2B and B2C segments while leveraging CP AXTRA's extensive physical retail network.

"This recognition from Euromonitor International is an important milestone for CP AXTRA and a strong validation of the transformation journey we have been driving across the organization," said Mr. Tanit Chearavanont, Group Chief Wholesale Business Officer, CP AXTRA. "Makro PRO has been ranked as the No. 1 Thai e-commerce platform overall and Thailand's No. 1 e-commerce platform by first-party sales, reflects our disciplined focus on building scalable digital capabilities, deepening direct customer relationships and integrating online and offline retail into one seamless ecosystem. As Thailand's retail market continues to evolve, we remain committed to investing in technology, data, and innovation to deliver long-term value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders."

Euromonitor International assessed Thailand's first-party e-commerce market, defined as platforms that operate their own online storefronts and sell directly to customers. Based on this research, Euromonitor ranked Makro PRO No. 1 in Thailand by 1st party ecommerce brand-level sales value across both B2B and B2C segments in 2025 and is the leading e-commerce platform of Thai origin.

The achievement further reinforces Makro PRO's distinctive position as the only Thai e-commerce platform combining large-scale digital commerce capabilities with one of the country's most extensive physical retail networks. As the Company continues to execute its long-term growth strategy, CP AXTRA remains focused on advancing retail technology innovation, strengthening ecosystem partnerships and supporting the sustainable development of Thailand's retail sector.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CP AXTRA

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

