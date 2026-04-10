Mainland China chest pain conference expands to Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2026 - Marking yet another milestone as the World's Meeting Place, Hong Kong became the first city outside Chinese Mainland to host the nation's largest conference on chest pain centres – the 15th China Chest Pain Centers Congress (CCPCC 2026), thanks to the effort of Hong Kong Convention Ambassador (HKCA) appointed by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).



Together with two other high-profile and hugely successful medical congresses – the 41st Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress in February and the 17th Asian Congress of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in March, Hong Kong's medical science events space was off to a strong start in 2026.



Ms Marilyn Tham, General Manager of Mega Events, MICE & Cruise of the HKTB said, "Hong Kong's leading edge in medical sciences coupled with the city's world-class venues and destination appeal have enabled notable success for internationally significant medical events. CCPCC 2026 is one of the large-scale medical conventions confirmed for 2026. Such robust lineup reflects event organisers' confidence in Hong Kong as a premier hub for advancing global exchanges on medical sciences."



Over 10 medical conventions have secured a spot in Hong Kong this year, spanning diverse disciplines, from cytology to oncology, antimicrobial resistance and more (see full list below). The breadth and depth of the events reflects Hong Kong's growing appeal as the premier convention hub where global medical minds meet.



Globalising Chest Pain Leadership from Hong Kong



Held on 3-4 April 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre with a concurrent venue in Shenzhen, CCPCC 2026 converged 3,000 healthcare leaders, physicians, nurses, researchers, policymakers and industry experts from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, the Belt and Road countries and beyond. The rich topics explored across two days encompassed cutting-edge healthcare innovations, AI-assisted clinical decision-making, intelligent emergency response systems and international accreditation standards.



Co-organised by Hospital Authority (HA) of Hong Kong, the National Clinical Research Center for Interventional Medicine, the Guangdong Chest Pain Centers Association, the Chinese Cardiovascular Association (CCA) and Oriental Huaxia Cardiovascular Health Research Institute (OHCHRI), Suzhou Industrial Park, CCPCC 2026 showcased conducive partnership.



Wenming Zeng, Secretary-General of OHCHRI, remarked, "The global influence of CCPCC has been growing over the years. Thanks to Hong Kong's strategic location, leading medical standing and its unique role bridging Chinese Mainland and the world, this year's congress has drawn even wider global participation, giving the event greater international significance. Hong Kong has helped showcase our event to the world, taking cardiovascular emergency intervention to a new height globally."



A Launchpad for Mainland-spearheaded International Standards



Capitalising on Hong Kong's strengths as a super-connector for fostering globalisation, CCPCC 2026 released for the first time the "International Standards on Chest Pain Center Construction and Accreditation", marking Mainland's global leadership in cutting-edge cardiovascular emergency intervention. Leveraging Hong Kong's internationalisation, the efforts to foster global policy support and implementation of the standards will contribute to fair, accessible and timely intervention for cardiovascular emergencies around the world.



Another Significant Win for HKCA Programme on its 5th Anniversary



As a HKTB-appointed HKCA, Prof Lu Shi-Juan, who is a Member of Hainan Medical Association Cardiovascular Professional Committee, played an instrumental role in bringing CCPCC 2026 to Hong Kong. This marked the latest success story of the HKCA programme, as HKTB celebrated the programme's milestone 5th anniversary with a HKCA Networking Cocktail Event on 31 March, 2026.



Prof Lu noted, "As a Hong Kong International Convention Ambassador, I have worked closely with the HKTB to bring CCPCC to Hong Kong, which is a gateway to the global stage. Hosting the conference here showcases how Hong Kong can elevate Mainland conferences internationally, foster cross‑border knowledge exchange and help shape the future development of the broader medical and professional community."



The HKCA programme bands together over 170 local and mainland sector leaders of 13 industries and academics to champion Hong Kong as the World's Meeting Place. Their initiative and connections have helped Hong Kong secure 50 convention wins that have brought in nearly 100,000 high-value overnight MICE visitors.



Strong Medical Events Lineup in 2026



Over 10 medical conventions will be held in 2026 across various disciplines, including ophthalmology, oncology, antimicrobial resistance and cytology.

Event



(*first-ever in Hong Kong) Date / Venue Highlights The 41st Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress 2026 5-8 Feb,



HKCEC The largest and most authoritative ophthalmology congress in APAC, returning to HK for the fifth time, with record-breakingattendance of 11,000+ participants from 111 countries and regions. The 17th Asian Congress on Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery 2026 27-29 Mar,



HKCEC Held in Hong Kong for the second time, bringing together internationally acclaimed speakers, globally renowned experts and young surgeons to foster academic exchange and professional development. The 15th China Chest Pain Centers Congress 3-4 Apr,



HKCEC Chinese Mainland's largest conference on chest pain centres, hosted for the first time outside Chinese Mainland. *Asian Federation of Cytology Societies Conference 2026 8-10 May,



Postgraduate Education Centre, Prince of Wales Hospital First edition in Hong Kong, bringing together regional and international cytology experts for academic exchange and collaboration. International Symposium on Antimicrobial Agents and Resistance 2026 12-14 Jun,



HKCEC A key international platform for academic exchange on infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance. European Society of Medical Oncology Targeted Anticancer Therapies Asia 2026 12-14 Jun,



Kerry Hotel A key Asia-Pacific platform for showcasing the latest advances in early-phase oncology drug development, targeted therapies and precision oncology. Federation of Asian and Oceanian Biochemists and Molecular Biologists Conference 2026 10-13 Aug,



Cheung Kung Hai Conference Centre, The University of Hong Kong A major regional scientific meeting in biochemistry and molecular biology, bringing together researchers, educators and professionals from across Asia and Oceania for academic exchange and collaboration. * 2026 World Cancer Congress 24-26 Sep,



HKCEC A leading global forum advancing cancer control and research. 2026 Asia-Pacific Longevity Medicine International Summit 1-4 Oct,



TBC A leading international platform and regional collaborative hub dedicated to longevity medicine and innovation, attracting top longevity scientists, medical experts, cross-industry entrepreneurs and investors from over 50 countries. 10th Asia Cornea Society Scientific Meeting 2026 11-13 Dec,



TBC A key regional forum for cornea specialists to exchange the latest clinical insights, diagnostics and treatments, and to strengthen collaboration across the Asia-Pacific ophthalmology community. Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) Global Health Conference 2026 7-9 Dec,



Henry Cheng International Conference Centre, CUHK Third time in Hong Kong, convening leading academics, policymakers and practitioners to address critical global health challenges through interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.

https://www.mehongkong.com/eng/home.html

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.