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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong Momtrepreneurs’ Mother’s Day flagship event ends

May 11, 2026 | 11:29
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The annual event celebrating mother entrepreneurs in Hong Kong wrapped up successfully, featuring business showcases and networking sessions.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2026 - Hong Kong registered charity Hong Kong Momtrepreneurs (HKM) successfully held its annual Mother's Day flagship event yesterday. This year's event, themed "The Invisible Strength: Nurturing Families, Building Futures" (堅毅雙翼：滋養家庭‧創建未來), brought together business leaders and a Paralympic gold medalist to recognise and celebrate the resilience of full-time mothers and mothers of children with special educational needs (SEN) – both within their families and in society at large.

About Hong Kong Momtrepreneurs and the Moms4Moms Fellowship Program

Since its establishment in 2018, Hong Kong Momtrepreneurs has been committed to encouraging mothers to rediscover their value through lifelong learning and an entrepreneurial mindset. Its flagship programme, the Moms4Moms Fellowship Program, aims to help mothers transform their "invisible labour" into socially recognised capabilities – combining entrepreneurial knowledge with practical skills, so that mothers can pursue their dreams while caring for their families.

Lena Wong, Founder of HKM, said: "The potential of full-time mothers has long been overlooked, leading to a hidden waste of talent. Through our Fellowship, we hope to take the soft skills and life experiences cultivated through motherhood, combine them with practical entrepreneurial knowledge and skills, and channel them back into society – creating a positive impact across different communities and levels."

Annual Theme & Partner Support

This year's theme focused on a marginalised group of mothers – especially SEN mothers who face multiple challenges. The event was supported by The Payment Cards Group as its lead supporting partner.

In her keynote address, Beatrice Tai, CEO of The Payment Cards Group, shared how the development of accessible payment technology can provide meaningful support to mom entrepreneurs:

"Mobile payments enable mothers to work from home, run online stores, or participate in markets. The application process is relatively simple, funds flow back quickly, and it also provides data analytics reports – allowing merchants to understand sales figures, customer profiles, and payment habits, and thus make more precise marketing strategies."

Ms. Tai added: "AI and accessible payment technology are becoming a powerful 'Invisible Strength' for mom entrepreneurs – helping them close opportunity gaps and solve business pain points."

Star Panel: Cross-Sector Guests Share Heartfelt Experiences

A highlight of the event was the themed panel discussion, where guests shared their insights on supporting mothers – from both personal and corporate perspectives:
  • Ho Yuenkei, BBS (Paris 2024 Paralympic Boccia Double Gold Medalist) – Shared a moving account of how her mother's unconditional love, support, and acceptance shaped her childhood, enabling her to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness.
  • Olivia Wong (General Manager – Environmental & Social Responsibility, MTR Corporation) – Pointed out that flexible working hours offered by companies can effectively help mothers balance work with their children's school schedules.
  • Lucia Ngan (Project Manager, Learning Bridge) – Shared how diverse daily activities can support SEN youth and their mothers in both learning and daily life.
Professional Judging Witnesses 12 Mothers' Business Pitches

The event also hosted the Moms4Moms 2025/26 Graduation Ceremony. Twelve fellows from diverse backgrounds – including mothers of SEN children – delivered 60-second business pitches to a distinguished panel of judges. These graduates showcased the confidence they had regained through the programme, transforming their caregiving experiences into commercially viable plans. Their brilliance shone through.

Judging Panel:
  • Danny Lap Lee – Managing Partner, VCA Capital Limited
  • Prudence Wat – Human Resources Director, Cyberport Asia
  • Lisa Lam – Deputy Executive Director, HandsOn Hong Kong
Looking Ahead

Looking to the future, Lena Wong shared that Hong Kong Momtrepreneurs will continue to explore more diverse forms of support, guided by the real needs of the community – helping mothers realise their own value while caring for their families, and growing together.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


By Hong Kong Momtrepreneurs

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
hong kong Hong Kong Momtrepreneurs Mother entrepreneurs

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