First Global Mediation Summit boosts Hong Kong’s hub status

HKSAR's Chief Executive, John Lee (first row, centre), attends the Global Mediation Summit today (May 8), joined by the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the HKSAR, Cui Jianchun (first row, second left); the Secretary for Justice, Paul Lam (first row, far right); the Secretary-General of the IOMed, Professor Teresa Cheng (first row, second right), along with other guests.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2026 - The Global Mediation Summit, the first international conference hosted by the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) since its inauguration in Hong Kong last October, was held today (May 8) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.The event, with the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy as the key sponsors, gathered more than 400 leaders, policymakers and distinguished professionals from 48 countries and regions. They explored frontier topics such as cross-cultural international mediation, financial and investment dispute mediation, and the development of a global mediation ecosystem.Speaking at the Summit, John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), noted that Hong Kong has long supported mediation."Hong Kong is committed to becoming a global mediation capital. And we are well-positioned to do so," Mr Lee said."Under 'one country, two systems', Hong Kong is a thriving hub for international finance, shipping and trade. We benefit from our country's strong support and the opportunities it gives us, while maintaining extensive international connectivity as a world city."Hong Kong is the only common law jurisdiction in China, our country. And our legal professionals are internationally acknowledged for their professionalism and integrity. And now, as IOMed's headquarters, Hong Kong is at the very heart of global dispute resolution and its promising future."Paul Lam, Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR, highlighted the HKSAR Government's ongoing support for the IOMed in different ways."First, it will be responsible for the maintenance of the Headquarters. Second, the DoJ will continue to second Hong Kong legal professionals to the IOMed Secretariat. Since 2023, the DoJ has already seconded a total of four counsel to assist in the establishment of the IOMed. Third, the Government will actively promote the use of IOMed mediation by, among other things, taking the lead in procuring the inclusion of an IOMed mediation clause in suitable international agreements to which the HKSAR Government is a party," Mr Lam said."Hong Kong is well recognised as a leading international legal and dispute resolution services centre. Indeed, one of the mandates stated in the National 15th Five-Year Plan is that Hong Kong shall strengthen its status in this respect."Since the IOMed's inauguration, the number of signatory states has climbed from 37 to 41, while the number of contracting states has gone from eight to 13."IOMed is the first inter-governmental international organisation set up by a Convention to promote exclusively the use of mediation," said Professor Teresa Cheng, Secretary-General of IOMed, in her welcome remarks at the summit. "It fills an institutional gap and brings forth mediation as a true viable alternative to resolving international disputes alongside litigation and arbitration."Professor Cheng shared two important developments of the IOMed.First, a maritime dispute was successfully resolved through mediation administered by IOMed at its Hong Kong Headquarters in early May, just a few days ago. "The case marks an important milestone: it is the first international maritime dispute involving a charterparty chain referred to IOMed for mediation," Professor Cheng said.Second, aligning with Hong Kong's goal to further develop the commodities market, and the intention to stipulate use of IOMed mediation in the related contracts and policy, the Secretariat of IOMed is working with the HKSAR Government and other stakeholders to explore the establishment of a dedicated special panel of mediators for commodities market disputes under the IOMed framework.The Global Mediation Summit is the finale event of the Mediation Week 2026 held in Hong Kong under the theme of "Mediate First: An Attempt of Mediation, Harvests Abundant Harmony", with a view to promoting mediation as a friendly way to amicably resolve disputes and conflicts, and to build a more harmonious community."Our commitment to mediation, locally and globally, is clear in the five-day Mediation Week programme that ends today with this Summit," Mr Lee said. "Mediation Week events spotlighted disputes related to schools, sports, neighbourhoods and the elderly. The goal in each case was to apply mediation structure and skills to achieve peaceful and rational solutions to our problems."https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

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