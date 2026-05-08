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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Luffa announces brand upgrade as AI Web3 super connector

May 08, 2026 | 15:51
(0) user say
Luffa announced a major brand upgrade, repositioning itself as an Artificial Intelligence and Web3 super connector, aiming to bridge technologies and foster innovation

HONG KONG - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2026 - Luffa, a global leading intelligent ecosystem platform, officially unveiled a major brand upgrade, repositioning as the AI × Web3 Super Connector. Centered on AI agents, it provides an integrated intelligent collaboration and value-flow system for global individuals, creators, brands, communities and developers. This upgrade drives Luffa to evolve into a next-generation infrastructure powered by AI, based on sovereign identity and supported by programmable economics, systematically solving identity, intelligence, value and trust fragmentations in the digital world, and enabling AI to realize autonomous execution, reliable interaction and independent economic capacity.

Current internet suffers severe fragmentation: platform-controlled isolated identities, AI agents lacking independent identity, wallets and execution ability, closed-ecosystem-locked value and payments, and unverifiable AI-generated content. Luffa constructs super-connectivity via three core dimensions: community with DID-based sovereign identity, AI empowerment and on-chain governance for DAO; content as programmable tradable value containers supporting creator tokenization and tiered monetization; aggregation through SuperBox mini-program ecosystem, multi-chain wallets, LuffaPay intent-based payments and multi-agent protocols linking cross-scenario applications. These closed loops bridge gaps between users and identity, identity and assets, content and value, online and offline.

In fragmented digital environment, AI is only a tool without independent identity and execution power, while user assets and data are locked by platforms. Luffa endows AI agents with three core capabilities: unified controllable DID for humans and AI ensuring traceable reputation and behaviors; end-to-end automated operations covering community management, content distribution and risk assessment; independent wallet-holding, transaction, negotiation and settlement, making AI formal economic participants. These systems integrate people, identity, assets, creation and offline-online scenarios, making AI the ecosystem's core driver.

By February 2026, Luffa hits over 3 million global downloads, 2 million registered users and 150,000+ daily active users. Its core products run well in AI prediction markets, mini-games, community governance and creator economy. In 2026, it will focus on AI prediction markets and intelligent derivatives to build a top intelligent trading platform.

Luffa CEO Michael Liu stated AI is the digital world's core productivity but lacks identity, execution and trust. As AI × Web3 Super Connector, Luffa equips AI with sovereign identity and economic capacity, helping users achieve value sovereignty via intelligence, shifting the world from attention economy to ownership economy.

https://www.luffa.im/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Luffa

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Luffa AI Web3

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