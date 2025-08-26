Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Korean tech rigs sail to OGA Malaysia

August 26, 2025 | 15:12
(0) user say
From AI drills to green hydrogen kits, Seoul’s engineers court Southeast Asian giants deals inked by sunset.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - Korean companies engaged in the manufacturing of products in the oil & gas field are scheduled to participate in the upcoming Oil & Gas Asia exhibition (OGA 2025), to be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Malaysia, from September 2 to 4.

The Korean companies participating in this year's OGA exhibition are not just participants, but leaders in their respective industries, including oil and gas, marine plants, and specialized vessels. They offer internationally certified products (ISO, CE, IECE, ATEX, etc.) and competitive technologies, aiming to meet the needs of potential business partners. With high-performance products, they can help global customers reduce economic losses while providing reliable transactions and prompt delivery.

Preview of Korean Companies - We've made it easy for you to get a sneak peek at what our Korean companies have to offer. Please visit the website and search for the products you are looking for.

The specific products manufactured by Korean companies include:

* TTS Corporation. | Aluminum Dome Roofs for Crude Oil Tanks

Email: sales@ttsseal.com Website: www.ttsseal.com

* SENKO Co., Ltd. | Electrochemical Gas Sensors and Detectors

Email: sales@senko.co.kr Website: www.senko-detection.com

* GLOAZURE Co., Ltd. | Corrosion Measurement Devices and Valve Locking Devices

E-mail: gloazure@gloazure.com Website: www.gloazure.com

* ELYON Industry Co., Ltd. | Fin Tube and Fin Coil

Email: vision@elyonindustry.com Website: www.elyonindustry.com

* WOOSUNG Valve Co., Ltd. | Check Valves

Email: wsc@pancheck.co.kr Website: www.pancheck.co.kr

* HANSAE Co., Ltd. | Copper Alloy Pipes Resistant to Low Temperatures and Corrosion

Email: intl@hansaeglobal.com Website: http://hansaeglobal.com/about-us/location

* WFN Co., Ltd. | Special Flanges

E-mail: sales@wfncompany.com Website: www.wfncompany.com

* WOOSUNG P&F Co., Ltd. | High-Quality Forged Products

Email: wsf@wsf2002.com Website: www.wsfv.kr

* KOPECS Co., Ltd. | Control Valve (Shut-Off Valve)

Email: kopecs@kopecs.com /kopecs102@kopecs.com Website: www.kopecs.com

* SENTECH ENG Co., Ltd. | Industrial Temperature Sensors Resistant to High Temperatures

Email: sentecheng@sentecheng.com /sales@sentecheng.com Website: www.sentecheng.com

* OSCG Co., Ltd. | Cable Gland and Junction Box, Flexible Conduit

Email: oscg@oscg.net / wkm@oscg.net Website: www.oscg.net

We warmly invite interested companies to visit booths 1801 to 1812 in Hall 1 for meetings. Your presence will be highly appreciated!. Join Us for Business Meetings at OGA!.

If you would like more detailed information about the companies participating in the 2025 OGA Exhibition, please contact us.

PDS Consulting Sdn. Bhd.
Name: Mr Harry Jung
Managing Director, PDS Consulting Sdn. Bhd.
Tel: +603 4270 5430/6430
Email: harry@pdsconsulting.com.my

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By OGA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
korean OGA Malaysia OGA 2025

Related Contents

VR palace tour unlocks 600 years of Korean majesty

VR palace tour unlocks 600 years of Korean majesty

OGA 2025 Returns With High-Energy 21st Edition

OGA 2025 Returns With High-Energy 21st Edition

Novogene opens Korean subsidiary to boost multi-omics research

Novogene opens Korean subsidiary to boost multi-omics research

Korean groups call for tax processes to be timely ironed out

Korean groups call for tax processes to be timely ironed out

South Korean investors express interest in developing IFC in Ho Chi Minh City

South Korean investors express interest in developing IFC in Ho Chi Minh City

Korean investors raise key concerns in Ho Chi Minh City dialogue

Korean investors raise key concerns in Ho Chi Minh City dialogue

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Qianhai Hands Out 72-Hour Pass to Lure Global Brains

Qianhai Hands Out 72-Hour Pass to Lure Global Brains

ONYX Unleashes Shama, Flex-Stay Goldmine for Digital Nomads

ONYX Unleashes Shama, Flex-Stay Goldmine for Digital Nomads

AVATR XPECTRA Sedan Stuns Munich, Flips EV Beauty Script

AVATR XPECTRA Sedan Stuns Munich, Flips EV Beauty Script

Bika.ai Debuts, Turns To-Do Lists Into Self-Fulfilling Prophecies

Bika.ai Debuts, Turns To-Do Lists Into Self-Fulfilling Prophecies

Planner At Large Pens “Swimming Downstream,” Preps 50K First Run

Planner At Large Pens “Swimming Downstream,” Preps 50K First Run

Tineco 9.9 Sale Slashes 50%, Drops AI Vacuum for Hair Art

Tineco 9.9 Sale Slashes 50%, Drops AI Vacuum for Hair Art

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

iDepo VIB offers attractive interest rates and flexible transferability

iDepo VIB offers attractive interest rates and flexible transferability

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

FDI inflows maintain health in Vietnamese real estate

PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

PouchNATION cuts check-in times by 83 per cent with Zebra's scanning solutions

VIR seminar highlights digital transformation in healthcare

VIR seminar highlights digital transformation in healthcare

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020