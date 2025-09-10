Corporate

WESTEX OGA Malaysia 2025: Fire-Resistant Fabric Debuts in APAC

September 10, 2025 | 16:18
Oil-gas giants queue for certified arc-rated coveralls as Canadian textile maker signs three-year supply MOU worth RM40 million.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WESTEX, a leader in flame-resistant (FR) and arc-rated (AR) fabrics, successfully showcased its latest safety innovations at Oil and Gas Asia (OGA) 2025, held September 2–4 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. This marked WESTEX's third appearance at Asia's leading oil, gas, and petrochemical exhibition, reinforcing its commitment to delivering advanced protective solutions tailored to evolving regulatory standards across the region.

"As Asia's regulatory environment grows more complex, our customers deserve not just good protective gear, but the very best," said Marcio Manique, SVP and Managing Director for Milliken's apparel business. "At Milliken, we are deeply committed to setting the highest standard for innovation. That's why we were proud to unveil our most advanced fabrics at OGA 2025."

In collaboration with Petrochem Safety, WESTEX presented a comprehensive portfolio of AR/FR fabrics, ranging from Category 1 to Category 4. Attendees explored key innovations including:

  • Enhanced Synergy Pro™ Fabric: Offers exceptional color consistency, refined hand-feel, excellent wash durability, and wicking finishing for all-day comfort. New ASTM F1959 testing confirms Arc Flash Cat 4 protection in a three-layer 4.5 oz. configuration.
  • Aramid Arc Flash Suit: WESTEX and Petrochem Safety collaborated to introduce a lightweight 40 cal/cm2 Aramid Arc Flash Suit crafted from enhanced Synergy Pro inherent aramid fabrics. The suit provides task-based PPE for protecting electrical workers while also enhancing the durability of the garments.
  • Optima DH: Lightweight NFPA 70E Cat 2 Fabric, providing dual hazard protection with excellent breathability, superior comfort and wearability. The Optima DH is certified to EN ISO 11612, EN 1149-5, EN 13034 and NFPA 2112.

WESTEX fabrics and garments are certified to meet Malaysian regulations, carrying SIRIM and DOSH certifications secured since December 2022. These certifications align with Malaysia's mandatory safety standards for industrial PPE, ensuring compliance with SIRIM's annual factory audits and product labeling requirements, as well as DOSH's PPE design validation for occupational safety.

Looking ahead, WESTEX will continue to deepen its presence in Malaysia to meet growing demand for high-performance protective apparel. For more information, visit https://www.westex.asia/.

By PR Newswire

Milliken

WESTEX OGA 2025

