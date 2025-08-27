Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VR palace tour unlocks 600 years of Korean majesty

August 27, 2025 | 00:00
(0) user say
When headsets stepped into Gyeongbokgung, emperors bowed in 8K—ticket queues stretch across Seoul.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Palaces and Tombs Center of the Korea Heritage Service (Director Lee Jae-pil), together with the Korea Heritage Agency (President Lee Gui-young), will begin advance reservations for foreign visitors to the K-Royal Culture Festival Autumn 2025 on Tuesday through the global travel platform Creatrip (www.creatrip.com) from August 26 (Tue).

The K-Royal Culture Festival is Korea's largest cultural heritage festival, held twice a year in spring and autumn across Seoul's major royal palaces and Jongmyo Shrine. This autumn, the festival will take place from October 8 (Wed) to October 12 (Sun), 2025, spanning five days at the four major palaces of Seoul — Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung — and Jongmyo Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site. More than a simple viewing experience, the festival offers immersive and interactive programs that showcase the unique essence of Korea's royal culture to the world, including royal ceremonies, court banquets, and traditional music performances.

"This year, we have significantly expanded foreigner-exclusive programs and multilingual services so global visitors can experience Korea's royal culture with greater ease. We expect the K-Royal Culture Festival to grow into a new platform for cultural exchange on K-heritage, alongside K-pop and K-drama," stated a representative from the Korea Heritage Agency.

Program Highlights

  • Gyeongbokgung Palace Hanbok Banquet

It's a large-scale night program where participants stroll through Gyeongbokgung Palace dressed in traditional hanbok. Visitors can enjoy traditional dance performances highlighting the beauty of hanbok and watch demonstrations by designated intangible heritage holders in hanbok-making. Additional cultural experiences include a pop-up store for second-hand hanbok, traditional dessert tastings, and hanbok accessory workshops.

  • Changdeokgung Palace 'Awakening the Morning Palace'

It's a popular program where visitors can stroll along the forest paths and the Secret Garden of Changdeokgung Palace while guided by a cultural interpreter before the palace opens, during the tranquil morning.

  • Gyeongbokgung Palace Jibokjae Hall 'Palace Concert - Ballet × Sujecheon'

It is a fusion performance of ballet and traditional Korean music, staged at the front yard of Jibokjae Hall, the royal library, which has been acclaimed by audiences both at home and abroad since its 2022 premiere.

Program Overview by Palace

  • Gyeongbokgung Palace: Hanbok Banquet, Palace Concert – Ballet × Sujecheon
  • Changdeokgung Palace (UNESCO World Heritage): 'Awakening the Morning Palace'
  • Deoksugung Palace: Children's School at Junmyeongdang Hall, Deoksugung Palace Humanities Concert
  • Changgyeonggung Palace: Donggwol Jangwonseo, Changgyeonggung Time Travel, Joseon Night, Sky and Wind
  • Jongmyo Shrine (UNESCO World Heritage): Jongmyo Humanities Concert, Jongmyo Architecture Exploration, Palace Concert – Pungryu with Jeryeak

Event Information

  • Period: Oct 8 2025 (Wed) ~ Oct 12 2025 (Sun) (5 days)
  • Location: Gyeongbokgung Palace, Changdeokgung Palace, Deoksugung Palace, Changgyeonggung Palace, Jongmyo Shrine (Seoul)
  • Reservation: Available on Creatrip from Aug 26, 2025

Visit the Creatrip website (www.creatrip.com) → Search 'K-Royal Culture Festival' → Select language (English, Chinese, Japanese) → Book online

  • Services: Multilingual guides (including English), foreigner-exclusive programs, enhanced accessibility
  • Official website: https://www.kh.or.kr/fest

High-resolution press images and materials are available at [Webhard].
www.webhard.co.kr (ID: chfhongbo / Password: 3011)

By PR Newswire

The Korea Heritage Agency

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
korean Gyeongbokgung

Related Contents

Korean tech rigs sail to OGA Malaysia

Korean tech rigs sail to OGA Malaysia

Novogene opens Korean subsidiary to boost multi-omics research

Novogene opens Korean subsidiary to boost multi-omics research

Korean groups call for tax processes to be timely ironed out

Korean groups call for tax processes to be timely ironed out

South Korean investors express interest in developing IFC in Ho Chi Minh City

South Korean investors express interest in developing IFC in Ho Chi Minh City

Korean investors raise key concerns in Ho Chi Minh City dialogue

Korean investors raise key concerns in Ho Chi Minh City dialogue

A journey through time with Korean Heritage

A journey through time with Korean Heritage

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020