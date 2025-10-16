Corporate

Jollibee Singapore 2025: Best Customer Service in Fast-Food Segment

October 16, 2025 | 14:40
While satisfaction scores are necessarily contingent on cultural expectations, the chain’s lead implies that hyper-local crew training can still outperform regional averages without inflating price points.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2025 - TheJollibee Group celebrates another major milestone and international win as Jollibee Singapore has been hailed by the Straits Times as the fast-food restaurant chain with the best customer service in Singapore, emerging on top in the leading news outlet's 2025 nationwide survey. This latest recognition affirms once again Jollibee's continuing commitment to consistently delivering not only great-tasting food but also the warm, attentive, and joyful service that has become its hallmark.

The Straits Times study, conducted annually in partnership with global research firm Statista, is based on more than 100,000 evaluations from over 10,000 respondents across Singapore. Consumers rated companies on criteria such as accessibility, communication, and professional competence, placing Jollibee at the lead of the fast-food category.

Customer Service at the Heart of Jollibee's Mission

Delivering consistently great service has long been integral to Jollibee's mission to serve great-tasting food, bringing the joy of eating to everyone. Most of its stores in Singapore have an average rating of 4 stars on Google, reflecting the brand's reputation for warm, thoughtful, and upbeat service that goes beyond the speed and efficiency typically associated with fast food. The brand is also rated at least 4 stars by customers on aggregator delivery sites for all Jollibee locations in Singapore.

"This recognition from the Straits Times is a validation of Jollibee's DNA — that our brand is not only about great-tasting food, but also about spreading joy through consistently great customer service," said Dennis Flores, President of Jollibee Group EMEAA. "We are grateful to our customers in Singapore for their trust and appreciation, and we remain committed to providing them with both the delicious meals they love and the service they deserve."

Fans Continue to Choose Jollibee

The accolade comes as Jollibee continues to receive rave reviews for its iconic bestsellers such as Chickenjoy fried chicken, Jolly Spaghetti, and Chicken Sandwich, as well as new menu offerings that delight both loyal customers and first-time visitors.

Jollibee's popularity was further underscored by a recent online poll in August 2027 by SGAG, one of Singapore's largest social media platforms. Garnering nearly 16,000 responses, the poll saw "Jollibee chicken" voted as the top choice with 44% of the votes, ahead of other international brands.

Growth Through Franchising

Jollibee is opening its doors to franchising in the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia region as part of its global growth strategy. The move reflects the brand's continued drive to expand into new international markets, bringing its signature products and joyful dining experience to more people worldwide.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

By Jollibee Group

jollibee Jollibee Singapore customer service Fastfood segment

