Jollibee Q2 2025 Sales Surge 19 Point Six Per Cent on Store Boom

WEST COVINA, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC), also known as Jollibee Group and one of the largest Asian food service companies, recently reported its financial results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, based on its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.

Quarter 2 (Unaudited)



% Change 1H 2025 (Unaudited)



% Change Financial Data In Php Millions Except for Per Share Data 2025 2024 2025 2024 System Wide Sales 114,542 (US$2,035.5) 95,799 (US$1,655.9) 19.6 217,738 (US$3,812.2) 182,626 (US$3,209.2) 19.2 Revenues 77,626 (US$1,379.5) 67,216 (US$1,161.8) 15.5 147,852 (US$2,588.6) 128,520 (US$2,258.4) 15.0 Operating Income 6,037 (US$107.3) 5,069 (US$87.6) 19.1 10,846 (US$189.9) 9,160 (US$161.0) 18.4 EBITDA 11,153 (US$198.2) 9,823 (US$169.8) 13.5 20,929 (US$366.4) 18,772 (US$329.9) 11.5 Net Income 3,416 (US$60.7) 3,187 (US$55.1) 7.2 5,914 (US$103.6) 5,891 (US$103.5) 0.4 Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Company 3,211 (US$57.1) 3,041 (US$52.6) 5.6 5,617(US$98.3) 5,658 (US$99.4) (0.7) Earnings Per Share - Basic 2.788 (US$0.050) 2.622 (US$0.045) 6.3 4.857 (US$0.085) 4.866 (US$0.086) (0.2) Earnings Per Share - Diluted 2.780 (US$0.049) 2.618 (US$0.045) 6.2 4.843 (US$0.085) 4.858 (US$0.085) ( 0.3)

Jollibee international is delivering strong growth despite softness in the broader US market.

The Coffee and Tea segment continues its upward trajectory, emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments. Expansion across key geographies is driving incremental revenue and margin enhancement.

Compose Coffee is set to surpass 3,000 stores and remains on track to deliver a 36% Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) in 2025, demonstrating the value-creating potential of this acquisition.

Smashburger has a clearly defined path toward improving financial performance, supported by operational improvements, product innovations and conversion of company-owned stores to franchised stores.

China is showing early signs of recovery, marking a potential turnaround in performance.

In the United States, the company's flagship brand, Jollibee, continued its rapid expansion, strengthening its presence in key metropolitan areas and driving brand affinity among both Filipino-American communities and mainstream consumers. The brand also celebrated a milestone as its flagship product, Jollibee Chickenjoy fried chicken, was ranked #1 on USA Today's 10Best Fast Food Fried Chicken list for the second consecutive year.Jollibee Group Chief Executive Officer, Ernesto Tanmantiong gave the following statement on the Jollibee Group's performance for the second quarter:Apart from its demonstrated growth in the second quarter, Jollibee Group also grew by 19.2% in the first half compared to the same periods last year. Same-Store Sales Growth (SSSG) for the quarter was 5.5% with AC and TC growth of 2.7% and 2.8%, respectively.SSSG of the international business grew by 4.1% led by strong results from North America (NA) Asian Brands posting +7.8%, Europe, Middle East, Asia (EMEA) +7.7%, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (CBTL) +4.9%, Milksha +4.7%, Highlands Coffee +4.4% and China +3.9%. SSSG of the Philippine business increased by 6.4% driven by Mang Inasal (+12.0%), Red Ribbon (+8.4%), Yoshinoya (+7.9%), Panda Express (+7.8%) and Jollibee (+7.0%).Operating income rose by 19.1% to Php6.0 billion (approximately US$ 107.3 million) with margin improving by 30 bps to 7.8% in Q2 2025. Net income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company increased by 5.6% to Php3.2 billion (approximately US$ 57.1 million), reversing the decline seen in Q1 2025. Earnings per share (basic) grew by 6.3% to Php2.788 (approximately US$ 0.050).Jollibee Group Chief Financial and Risk Officer, Richard Shin gave the following statement:At the end of June 2025, the Jollibee Group's store network increased by 45.5% to 10,119 compared to a year ago: Philippines (3,424) and International (6,695) - 547 in China, 357 in North America, 400 in EMEA, 896 with Highlands Coffee mainly in Vietnam, 1,261 with CBTL, 346 with Milksha, 2,809 with Compose Coffee, and 79 with Tim Ho Wan.Forward-Looking Statement DisclaimerThe foregoing disclosure contains forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions of Management and are subject to risks and opportunities or unforeseen events. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in the relevant forward-looking statement and JFC gives no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct or that such intentions will not change. This Press Release discloses important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from JFC's expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to JFC or person acting on behalf of JFC expressly qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com