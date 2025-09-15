Corporate

Jollibee Q2 2025 Sales Surge 19 Point Six Per Cent on Store Boom

September 15, 2025 | 14:50
(0) user say
Systemwide revenue hits eighty seven billion pesos as same store sales climb nine per cent, with investor deck ready for finance bloggers to mine.

WEST COVINA, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC), also known as Jollibee Group and one of the largest Asian food service companies, recently reported its financial results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, based on its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements.

In the United States, the company's flagship brand, Jollibee, continued its rapid expansion, strengthening its presence in key metropolitan areas and driving brand affinity among both Filipino-American communities and mainstream consumers. The brand also celebrated a milestone as its flagship product, Jollibee Chickenjoy fried chicken, was ranked #1 on USA Today's 10Best Fast Food Fried Chicken list for the second consecutive year.

Jollibee Group Chief Executive Officer, Ernesto Tanmantiong gave the following statement on the Jollibee Group's performance for the second quarter:

"The Jollibee Group delivered strong financial results for the second quarter, with both revenue and profit growth accelerating compared to the first quarter - reflecting our continued business momentum and improved operational execution.

In the U.S. market, Jollibee Chickenjoy and our Coffee and Tea portfolio remain powerful growth drivers, building brand love among diverse consumer groups. Smashburger also continues its path toward stronger performance through operational enhancements, franchising, and menu innovation.

On a year-on-year basis, our consolidated revenues rose by 15.5%, driving a 19.1% growth in operating income. This growth reflects the strength of our Coffee and Tea segment and sustained contributions from Jollibee International, which includes North America, underscoring the effectiveness of our multi-brand and muti-market strategy.

The Jollibee Group achieved a record-high system-wide sales (SWS) of Php114.5 billion (approximately US$2.035 billion) for the quarter, marking a 19.6% increase year-on-year. Our international business delivered a robust 32.6% growth in SWS, fueled by a 68.8% surge in the Coffee and Tea segment, largely driven by Compose Coffee which accounted for 56.6% of the growth. Jollibee international continued its strong momentum, with SWS increasing by 15.4% versus the same quarter last year.

I am pleased to share that our Jollibee Chickenjoy has once again secured the #1 spot in USA Today's 10Best Fast Food Fried Chicken list for the second consecutive year—a milestone that reflects our growing brand love and the passion of our teams in the U.S. and around the world.

My sincere thanks to our teams for their unwavering commitment and exceptional effort. I look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to pursue excellence across all markets."
Quarter 2 (Unaudited)

% Change		 1H 2025 (Unaudited)

% Change
Financial Data
In Php Millions Except for Per Share Data 2025 2024 2025 2024
System Wide Sales 114,542 (US$2,035.5) 95,799 (US$1,655.9) 19.6 217,738 (US$3,812.2) 182,626 (US$3,209.2) 19.2
Revenues 77,626 (US$1,379.5) 67,216 (US$1,161.8) 15.5 147,852 (US$2,588.6) 128,520 (US$2,258.4) 15.0
Operating Income 6,037 (US$107.3) 5,069 (US$87.6) 19.1 10,846 (US$189.9) 9,160 (US$161.0) 18.4
EBITDA 11,153 (US$198.2) 9,823 (US$169.8) 13.5 20,929 (US$366.4) 18,772 (US$329.9) 11.5
Net Income 3,416 (US$60.7) 3,187 (US$55.1) 7.2 5,914 (US$103.6) 5,891 (US$103.5) 0.4
Net Income Attributable to Equity Holders of
the Parent Company 3,211 (US$57.1) 3,041 (US$52.6) 5.6 5,617(US$98.3) 5,658 (US$99.4) (0.7)
Earnings Per Share - Basic 2.788 (US$0.050) 2.622 (US$0.045) 6.3 4.857 (US$0.085) 4.866 (US$0.086) (0.2)
Earnings Per Share - Diluted 2.780 (US$0.049) 2.618 (US$0.045) 6.2 4.843 (US$0.085) 4.858 (US$0.085) (0.3)

Apart from its demonstrated growth in the second quarter, Jollibee Group also grew by 19.2% in the first half compared to the same periods last year. Same-Store Sales Growth (SSSG) for the quarter was 5.5% with AC and TC growth of 2.7% and 2.8%, respectively.

SSSG of the international business grew by 4.1% led by strong results from North America (NA) Asian Brands posting +7.8%, Europe, Middle East, Asia (EMEA) +7.7%, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (CBTL) +4.9%, Milksha +4.7%, Highlands Coffee +4.4% and China +3.9%. SSSG of the Philippine business increased by 6.4% driven by Mang Inasal (+12.0%), Red Ribbon (+8.4%), Yoshinoya (+7.9%), Panda Express (+7.8%) and Jollibee (+7.0%).

Operating income rose by 19.1% to Php6.0 billion (approximately US$ 107.3 million) with margin improving by 30 bps to 7.8% in Q2 2025. Net income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company increased by 5.6% to Php3.2 billion (approximately US$ 57.1 million), reversing the decline seen in Q1 2025. Earnings per share (basic) grew by 6.3% to Php2.788 (approximately US$ 0.050).

Jollibee Group Chief Financial and Risk Officer, Richard Shin gave the following statement:

"Our strong operating results this quarter reflect not only the positive impact of our strategic acquisition but also the underlying resilience of our business. Disciplined execution of both our cost optimization initiatives and portfolio innovation efforts helped stimulate growth and profitability. The expansion in operating margin and earnings underscores the effectiveness of our strategy.

I am particularly pleased with the successful expansion of our international business, which is now making a meaningful contribution to the overall performance.
  • Jollibee international is delivering strong growth despite softness in the broader US market.
  • The Coffee and Tea segment continues its upward trajectory, emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments. Expansion across key geographies is driving incremental revenue and margin enhancement.
  • Compose Coffee is set to surpass 3,000 stores and remains on track to deliver a 36% Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) in 2025, demonstrating the value-creating potential of this acquisition.
  • Smashburger has a clearly defined path toward improving financial performance, supported by operational improvements, product innovations and conversion of company-owned stores to franchised stores.
  • China is showing early signs of recovery, marking a potential turnaround in performance.
Our strategic shift toward franchising, combined with disciplined capital allocation, is enhancing asset efficiency and ROIC. Today 69% of our stores operate under a franchised model, reflecting our ongoing transition to a more capital-light structure.

We also continue to deploy capital expenditures selectively, with a focus on supporting the growth in the U.S., Philippines, Jollibee international and coffee and tea brands. This balanced approach ensures that our investments are aligned with both strategic priorities and return objectives.

We remain confident in our direction and capabilities, and we are reaffirming our full-year guidance."

At the end of June 2025, the Jollibee Group's store network increased by 45.5% to 10,119 compared to a year ago: Philippines (3,424) and International (6,695) - 547 in China, 357 in North America, 400 in EMEA, 896 with Highlands Coffee mainly in Vietnam, 1,261 with CBTL, 346 with Milksha, 2,809 with Compose Coffee, and 79 with Tim Ho Wan.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

The foregoing disclosure contains forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions of Management and are subject to risks and opportunities or unforeseen events. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in the relevant forward-looking statement and JFC gives no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct or that such intentions will not change. This Press Release discloses important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from JFC's expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to JFC or person acting on behalf of JFC expressly qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

By Jollibee Group

TagTag:
jollibee Jollibee Group Jollibee Foods

