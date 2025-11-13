iShopChangi Singapore launches festive gifting campaign Holidays Unwrapped

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2025 - From now to 31 December 2025, holiday shoppers can finally reclaim the magical joy of the festive season and banish the anxieties that drain the fun out of finding the perfect present. With iShopChangi’s Holidays Unwrapped, you get easy access to premium tax-free and GST-absorbed deals spanning luxury fashion, beauty, wine and spirits, as well as tech essentials.

iShopChangi Holiday Unwrapped 2025

Holiday Unwrapped Sale (For Non-Travellers and Travellers) From now till 31 December 2025 Code Description MAGIC12 Enjoy 12% off* with no minimum spend, capped at S$50 MAGIC15 Enjoy 15% off* with a minimum spend of S$450, capped at S$100 Exclusive Holidays Unwrapped Sale (For Travellers) MAGIC25B Enjoy 25% off* with a minimum spend of S$700, capped at S$300 (Beauty only) LOTTE25EOY Enjoy 25% off* with a minimum spend of S$350, capped at S$300 (Lotte products only)

at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase. Enjoy S$10 off your first purchase of S$50 or more when you use Changi Pay at checkout.



As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the T2 Arrival (Public Area) iShopChangi Counter.



For those travelling, enjoy the ultimate convenience and flexibility by shopping for your favourite items from 30 days prior to your flight to 30 days after. Collect your order at the various Departure and Arrival Collection Centres. Alternatively, have it conveniently delivered to a local residential address for free with a minimum spend of S$59; an S$8 delivery fee applies for orders below S$59.



Discover holiday gift sets and enjoy incredible savings up to 60% off on coveted brands like Glenfiddich, Penfolds, Lancôme, Coach, and Sony, making every purchase perfect for gifting or hosting holiday parties for both travellers and non-travellers. Simply stack those sitewide promo codes to unlock maximum value, making certain every thoughtful gift you give is also incredibly well-priced.Ditch the Stress, Unwrap the Savings: The Holidays Unwrapped PromosSay goodbye to the frantic, last-minute shopping frenzy! The key to a joyful holiday season is planning, and your efforts to purchase gifts for everyone on your list are being rewarded with fantastic savings to sweeten your entire purchase.The Holiday Unwrapped Sale ensures that no shopper is left behind during the festive dash! For the Smart Shopper determined to find guaranteed value, transparent tax-absorbed pricing and detailed product descriptions make it simple to confidently snag great deals on electronics and premium household items. Meanwhile, the Thoughtful Gifter, prioritising personalisation, can browse a dazzling selection of luxurious beauty and fashion finds, alongside exquisite fine wines and alcohol, making certain their present is a high-quality expression of affection. Finally, Discerning Shoppers and Working Adults seeking convenience can skip the holiday rush entirely; thoughtfully curated holiday gift sets provide a quick, stress-free solution that never sacrifices quality or festive flair.Elevate your holiday shopping with exclusive gift-wrapping services*. Choose from a selection of elegant gift boxes to add a sophisticated touch to your presents for just S$5, or get it complimentary with a minimum spend of S$500.And for those last-minute surprises, non-travellers can take advantage of rapid On-Demand Delivery*! This expedited service is now free when you spend at least S$200. Simply place your order by 5PM (Monday – Saturday, excluding Public Holidays) and receive your items within just 2 hours. Plus, for added festive convenience, this service is extended to Christmas (25 December) and the long weekend (27-28 December).*Visit iShopChangi’s website for more details. T&Cs apply.Win Big and Shop Easy This Holiday SeasonThis holiday, your shopping could land you an unforgettable reward! Try your luck with the all-new Changi Millionaire Experiences. By spending S$50 or more on iShopChangi or using Changi Pay, you instantly double your chances of winning a bespoke luxury experience each quarter, or even a brand-new Porsche Taycan. Plus, keep your festive spirit high with access to exclusive Changi Editions premiums—the perfect way to celebrate the new season in style.Beyond the grand prizes, sweeten your haul with a festive gift. From 1st to 15th December, be the first 100 to spend S$900 to receive an exclusive Janice Wong box of 25 Chocolate Bon Bons (worth S$108), featuring unique and exclusive iShopChangi flavours! Don't miss this chance to indulge.iShopChangi top spenders can look forward to special holiday treats lined up exclusively for them, so keep your eyes peeled for those exciting announcements! If you're new to the site, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code