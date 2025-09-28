iShopChangi Scroll Stoppers 2025: Curated Finds for Travelers

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2025 - From now to 31 October 2025, travellers and non-travellers can shop smarter with iShopChangi’s all-new Scroll Stoppers experience. Say goodbye to endless browsing and hello to handpicked, tax-absorbed and duty-free deals on premium finds spanning beauty, tech, spirits, and more. Stack sitewide promo codes on Scroll Stopper steals, each selected to target your specific shopping needs, so you can save more without the endless scroll.



Scroll Smarter with Picks Chosen So You Don't Scroll Forever



Enter a new era of smarter shopping with Scroll Stoppers. Built to match you with exactly what you're looking for fast, iShopChangi picks better, so you don’t have to scroll forever. Indulge in curated picks and unbeatable savings of up to 60% across cult favourites from brands like SK-II, Dyson, Bacha Coffee, SkinCeuticals, Coach and more. Only the best make the cut, with deals stacked for even bigger savings.



Ready to unlock the surprises. Secure these limited-time promo codes.

Scroll Stoppers Sale (For Non-Travellers and Travellers) From Now to 31 October 2025 Code Description STOP12 12%* off with min. spend S$150, capped at S$50 STOP15 15%* off with min. spend S$450, capped at S$80 Exclusive Scroll Stoppers Sale (For Travellers) STOP20 20%* off with min. spend S$700, capped at S$200

*T&Cs and product exclusions apply. Refer tohttps://www.ishopchangi.com/en/campaigns/scroll-stoppersfor full terms and conditions.



From standout gifts to premium indulgences, Scroll Stoppers on iShopChangi caters to every kind of shopper. Every product suggestion is grouped into themed collections designed for specific shopper profiles, from the Thoughtful Gifter hunting for limited-edition beauty sets to the Intentional Lifestyle Curator looking for sleek, clutter-free upgrades. Each profile, from the Indulger to the Discovery Driver, is matched with purposefully selected recommendations, so you scroll less, find faster, and shop smarter. Even newcomers get beginner-friendly recommendations with tax-absorbed perks.



Complete the experience with exclusive gift-wrapping services* for just S$5, and take advantage of On-Demand Delivery. Quicker than a hiccup, get your order at your doorstep in just 2 hours (Monday–Saturday, order by 5PM) for just S$10, or spend more than S$200* for complimentary 2-Hour On-Demand Delivery. But that's not all! For extra savings, don’t miss Wonder Wednesdays, where limited-time flash vouchers unlock S$20 off for midweek savings.



*Visit iShopChangi’s website for more details.



Find What Matters Fast with Scroll-Stopping Finds



This season, score bigger savings with iShopChangi’s 12th Birthday Bash and try your luck with the all-new Changi Millionaire Experiences. Spend S$50 or more on iShopChangi or use Changi Pay to double your chances of winning a bespoke luxury experience per quarter, and/or a Porsche Taycan. Plus, get access to exclusive Changi Editions premiums – the perfect way to celebrate the new season in style.



And there’s more for newcomers! For new iShopChangi shoppers, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase. New to Changi Pay? Enjoy S$10 off your first purchase of S$50 or more when you use Changi Pay at checkout.



Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the T2 Arrival (Public Area) iShopChangi Counter.



Travelling around the world? Enjoy the ultimate convenience and flexibility by shopping for your favourite items up to 30 days in advance and as close as 12 hours before your flight. Collect your order at the various Departure and Arrival Collection Centres. Alternatively, have it conveniently delivered to a local residential address for free with a minimum spend of S$59; an S$8 delivery fee applies for orders below S$59.



