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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sanya confirmed as Formula E 2026/27 Asian opener on 17 April 2027

June 26, 2026 | 10:09
(0) user say
Sanya has secured its position as Round 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2026/27, with a race scheduled for 17 April 2027, making it the Asian leg opener of the new season.

SANYA, China, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a triumphant beachfront race, Sanya has officially secured its spot as Round 7 of the record-breaking 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the race scheduled for April 17, 2027, marking the Asian leg opener of the new season. The city will host the first GEN4-era Formula E race on Chinese soil. Featuring the series' largest-ever calendar of 21 races across 13 global cities, the landmark event brings next-generation electric racing to Sanya's unique coastal street circuit.

"Sanya is a circuit that pushes drivers to the absolute limit. Bringing GEN4 here early in the season is a deliberate choice," said Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer of Formula E. This 2026-held event marked Formula E's seven-year return to Sanya, with global live broadcasts airing in 195 countries, and coincided with the six-month milestone of full island-wide independent customs operations under the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Sanya's strength as a global events hub is backed by solid data and mature infrastructure. In the first six-month of Hainan FTP customs operations, the island recorded 1.654 million cross-border traveler entries, up 31.2% year-over-year. Sanya has successfully hosted the 6th Asian Beach Games and the Hainan Island International Film Festival, with the HYROX World Fitness Championship finale upcoming.

Sanya's events strategy rests on three structural strengths. First, Hainan's visa-free regime for 86 countries and open-skies aviation policies enable 36 direct international routes to 28 overseas destinations. Second, Sanya operates 23 Overseas Tourism Promotion Liaison offices across more than ten countries. These offices collect global event intelligence and facilitate direct cooperation with international rights holders and professional organizers. Third, a dedicated one-stop approval service for cultural and sports events, backed by a professional management and guarantee mechanism, greatly simplifying previously complicated bureaucratic procedures for both domestic and international event organizers worldwide.

Empowered by systematic advantages, mature supporting infrastructure, and booming cross-border tourism, Sanya has completed a key transformation. It has moved from being an occasional event host to a city proactively sought after by international event organizers.

A representative of the Sanya Municipal People's Government said, "We are building a platform capable of hosting world-class events on a sustained basis, and warmly welcome global organizers and visitors to experience the unique charm of a city that is livable, visitable, and business-friendly."

By PR Newswire

Sanya Tourism Board

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Sanya Formula E World Championship Sanya Asian opener Sanya official race

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