Sanya launches exclusive benefits for Malaysian tourists

SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2026 - As tropical sea breezes blend with Eastern charm, a journey from Malaysia to China's island paradise is now more convenient and exciting than ever. On April 2, the Sanya Tourism Development Bureau of China's Hainan Province signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tourism Malaysia. This partnership will further strengthen tourism collaboration between the two destinations during "Visit Malaysia Year 2026" and jointly enhance promotional efforts. Tourism Malaysia has officially become a "Strategic Tourism Promotion Partner of Sanya."

In addition, the Sanya Tourism Development Bureau has entered into cooperative exchanges with the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) and the Malaysian Budget Hotel Association (MBHA) to strengthen synergy in tourism management, product development, and visitor exchange. The newly established Sanya Tourism Overseas Promotion (Malaysia) Liaison Office will serve as a one-stop information and booking platform for Malaysian travelers, reinforcing Sanya's position as a preferred gateway to China.Seamless Entry, Fully Upgraded Travel ConvenienceVisa-free access with zero barriersUnder China's visa-free policy for Hainan, Malaysian citizens may enter with only a passport and stay for up to 15 days—no prior visa, financial proof, or invitation letter is required, allowing for truly spontaneous getaways.Faster flights, greater efficiencyDirect flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sanya take just about three hours, with high occupancy rates during peak seasons reflecting strong demand. Plans to launch direct flights from Penang and Kota Kinabalu to Sanya are under discussion, promising greater accessibility and cost-effective travel options.Streamlined clearance proceduresEfficiency is prioritized with paperless self-declaration at both Phoenix Cruise Port and Sanya Phoenix International Airport, significantly reducing clearance time. International arrival halls support payments via all major international credit cards, ensuring seamless transactions.Comprehensive multilingual supportMultilingual support is in place across Sanya—from bilingual signage at attractions and hotels to a dedicated foreign-language service line via the 12345 hotline. The multilingual official website visitsanya.com provides comprehensive information, guaranteeing smooth communication for Malaysian tourists.Exceptional Value: Exclusive Promotions for Malaysian VisitorsTo offer a more value-packed holiday experience, Sanya has prepared tailored benefits and significant discounts, from customized packages to special Asian Beach Games offers, demonstrating its warm hospitality.The newly established Sanya Tourism Overseas Promotion Liaison Office, in collaboration with the Malaysian Budget Hotel Association and the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents, will launch specially curated travel packages that align with local preferences.On Trip.com, the "Travel with the Asian Beach Games" promotion features discounted Sanya tourism products, covering hotels, attractions, and holiday packages, with exclusive offers for the Malaysian market.The 2026 Asian Beach Games bring additional surprises: popular attractions like Wuzhizhou Island and Atlantis Sanya offer tickets at up to 73% off . Hotel rooms across categories—family, couples, and resort suites—enjoy discounts of up to RMB 5,899. Local delicacies and international cuisines are available at discounts of around 48% , promising a delightful culinary journey.Moreover, 118,000 Asian Beach Games tickets are now on sale globally. With just a few clicks online, visitors can secure their seats to experience the excitement of the 6th Asian Beach Games up close.Diverse Experiences for Every TravelerSanya offers far more than just sun and sand. Whether traveling with family, as a couple, or with friends, everyone can find their ideal way to enjoy the destination.For families :Atlantis Sanya Water Park, ranked among the "2026 Global Top 20 Water Parks" and tied for seventh place worldwide with Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay, offers endless aquatic fun for children, while parents can explore the adjacent world-class duty-free complex for shopping and leisure.For Adventure Seekers:Wuzhizhou Island, known as "China's Premier Diving Base," features crystal-clear waters with visibility up to 27 meters and abundant coral reefs. A variety of water sports, including diving, parasailing, and jet skiing, deliver an adrenaline-filled coastal experience.For Culture and Wellness:The 108-meter-tall Guanyin statue at Nanshan and immersive Li and Miao ethnic cultural experiences provide a harmonious blend of spiritual reflection and cultural discovery.For Luxury and Retail: Sanya's world-class duty-free complex brings together international brands, art exhibitions, and immersive experiences, creating a high-value shopping and lifestyle destination.Sanya's commitment to visitor convenience, diverse offerings, and tailored benefits continues to strengthen its appeal among Malaysian travelers. Since the beginning of this year, Hainan has welcomed a remarkable 204% increase in Malaysian tourist arrivals, making Malaysia one of the fastest-growing Southeast Asian source markets for Sanya.From visa-free access and direct flights to enhanced services and multifaceted experiences, Sanya is positioning itself as a leading gateway for Malaysian tourists to China.As the Hainan Free Trade Port continues to develop, tourism cooperation between Sanya and Malaysia is poised to deepen, evolving from one-way attraction to mutual engagement.For those planning their first trip to China, Sanya offers an ideal starting point—where azure seas, golden shores, modern amenities, and heartfelt hospitality come together to create the perfect tropical escape.https://www.visitsanya.com/

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