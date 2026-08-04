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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Etiqa launches Enrich Index Income with capital protection

August 04, 2026 | 10:36
(0) user say
Etiqa Insurance Singapore launched Enrich Index Income, a new endowment plan offering yearly cash benefits and capital protection at maturity, linked to the Barclays RADAR 6% RC Indices.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 August 2026 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore has launched Enrich Index Income, a new non-participating endowment plan, which provides dual benefits of insurance protection and index exposure with capital guaranteed at maturity, allowing one's cash value to grow over the long term with peace of mind.

Customers can get non-guaranteed yearly cash benefits linked to the performance of the Barclays RADAR 6% RC SGD Index or Barclays RADAR 6% RC USD Index. Barclays RADAR 6% RC Index is an investment approach that diversifies allocation across U.S. equities, bonds and commodities, with dynamic adjustments to weather through changing market conditions. Customers can choose to receive the non-guaranteed yearly cash benefits as income or accumulate them through reinvestment to support longer term financial goals.

"Today's investors are seeking solutions that can help them grow their wealth without exposing their savings to the full impact of market volatility. Enrich Index Income is designed for customers who want to participate in market opportunities while maintaining greater peace of mind through capital guaranteed at maturity. The flexibility to receive potential yearly cash benefits or reinvest them allows customers to enhance long term financial confidence, according to their financial goals and aspirations. This reflects our commitment to making financial planning simpler, more accessible and more relevant to the needs of modern investors" said Claudia Soh, acting CEO and CFO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.

"Investors today are navigating an increasingly complex and rapidly changing market landscape. The Barclays RADAR 6% RC Index, available in both Singapore dollar and US dollar, is designed to simplify investing through an innovative, regime-aware framework that dynamically allocates across equities, bonds and commodities as market conditions evolve. By aiming to seek an optimal allocation for the prevailing market environment, the index aims to balance growth potential with risk management. We are pleased to leverage our expertise in index investing through our partnership with Etiqa Insurance Singapore, helping investors pursue their long-term financial goals with greater confidence." said Stephane Goursat, Head of EQD Institutional Sales, Asia at Barclays.

Enrich Index Income enables customers to:

  • Participate in index-linked growth potential through Barclays RADAR 6% RC Index.
  • Receive potential non-guaranteed yearly cash benefits when the underlying index delivers positive performance.
  • Enjoy capital guaranteed at maturity to help protect customers' principal over the policy term.
  • Benefit from a 0% floor rate, ensuring yearly cash benefits are never negative due to adverse market performance.
  • Have the flexibility to pay via a single premium or over three years.
  • Have the flexibility to receive yearly cash benefits as income or reinvest them to support long-term wealth accumulation.
  • Access protection benefits including death, accidental death and terminal illness coverage.
  • Purchase with no medical assessment required

Enrich Index Income is part of Etiqa Insurance Singapore's robust suite of wealth, investment, protection, and legacy planning solutions designed to help customers accumulate wealth, protect health, and transfer legacy.

For more information, please visit https://www.etiqa.com.sg/personal/savings-retirement/enrich-index-income

Terms apply. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Etiqa Insurance Singapore

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Etiqa Etiqa Insurance Singapore Enrich Index Income

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