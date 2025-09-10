INSEE Prize 2025 final round set for October

Students presented their ideas before the panel at the semi-final round of INSEE Prize 2025

After months of competition, the journey has now reached its most anticipated stage, promising a platform not only for technical excellence but also for creativity and social impact.

The recent semi-final round was filled with emotions and remarkable performances. INSEE Prize has long been more than just an academic competition; it is a space where students in architecture and construction can unleash their creativity, present meaningful projects, and propose sustainable solutions. The semi-finalists stood out for their ideas and the way they presented their clear, structured, and engaging stories.

From nearly 100 submissions, the selected projects reflect careful investment of thought and effort. The topics chosen are closely tied to community needs, ranging from public facilities to solutions that support specific vulnerable groups. What impressed the jury most was not just the novelty of the solutions, but the way students connected with their audience, some through the perspective of direct beneficiaries, others through relatable and practical examples. The diversity in presentation styles created a vibrant and engaging atmosphere.

According to INSEE Vietnam, a key highlight of this year’s semi-final round was the maturity students demonstrated in approaching problems and communicating solutions. They went beyond the technical box, evolving into storytellers who could link their ideas with broader social and environmental benefits. This reflects the very spirit INSEE Prize aims to nurture, encouraging the young generation to excel in their field and inspire others and mobilise collective action for sustainable development.

For 17 years, INSEE Prize has stood as one of the most prestigious academic competitions for construction and architecture students in Vietnam. It has reached over 23,000 students, attracted thousands of submissions, and turned 11 of them into real projects that serve communities across the country. The semi-final round of 2025 once again reaffirmed this mission: every idea and every presentation was not just about winning a prize, but about planting seeds for a more sustainable future.