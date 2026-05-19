RAM hosts Hong Kong briefing as New Zealand's Active Investor Plus Visa draws interest

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2026 - Real Asset Management (RAM) has hosted an exclusive Active Investor Plus investor briefing at its Hong Kong office, bringing together distribution partners, investors and representatives from Invest New Zealand, as offshore investor interest in New Zealand's residency-by-investment pathway continues to strengthen.

Agnes Liu, RAM Executive Director, Head of Client Advisory & Distribution - North Asia, and William Chai, RAM Managing Director.

The event comes amid renewed momentum for New Zealand's Active Investor Plus (AIP) Visa, following changes introduced in April 2025 to simplify the program and attract more international capital into the New Zealand economy. As of 5 May 2026, Immigration New Zealand had received 688 applications under the new settings, representing a potential total minimum investment of $4.015 billion.



The growing demand reflects a broader shift in global wealth movement, as high-net-worth individuals increasingly seek jurisdictions that offer political stability, transparent governance, quality of life and long-term optionality for their families and capital. For many investors, New Zealand's appeal lies not only in residency access, but also in the opportunity to participate in investments that support business growth, innovation and economic resilience.



Scott Wehl, Founder of RAM Group and Director of RAM New Zealand, said the Hong Kong briefing provided an important forum for partners and investors to better understand the investment and migration opportunities available through the AIP programme.



"New Zealand continues to attract strong interest from global investors seeking stability, transparency and long-term opportunity," said Wehl.



"Our Hong Kong briefing was designed to help partners and investors better understand the opportunities that the AIP program offers, and how RAM's income-focused strategies can support both investor objectives and the broader New Zealand economy."



Supporting New Zealand's real economy through private credit



A key focus of the briefing was the role private credit can play in supporting New Zealand's real economy. Private credit can help broaden the country's business funding ecosystem by providing an additional source of secured, non-bank capital for businesses seeking funding for growth, working capital, expansion or other productive business needs.



The RAM New Zealand Credit Fund is an approved managed fund under the AIP Growth category and may also be included as part of a Balanced category investment portfolio. The Fund is designed to provide investors with consistent income and capital stability through exposure to secured, asset-backed credit investments in New Zealand.



Through this strategy, RAM seeks to direct offshore investor capital into productive domestic investment while maintaining a disciplined focus on risk management, downside protection and portfolio diversification.



"The RAM New Zealand Credit Fund provides an AIP-aligned investment pathway focused on secured, asset-backed New Zealand credit," said Wehl.



"For investors, the Fund is designed to deliver regular income and capital stability, with liquidity aligned to AIP investment timeframes. For New Zealand, the strategy can support the real economy by directing offshore investor capital into domestic private credit and helping provide secured lending to New Zealand businesses."



RAM's credit approach is centred on disciplined credit selection and robust portfolio construction. The firm's New Zealand credit capability is supported by a highly experienced team with more than 200 years of combined credit market experience, guided by leading credit experts and senior leaders with deep knowledge of New Zealand's financial markets.



"Our approach is grounded in strong governance, prudent credit assessment and a clear focus on capital preservation, which is particularly important for investors seeking stable, income-focused outcomes across market cycles," said Wehl.



In addition to the RAM New Zealand Credit Fund, RAM also offers the RAM New Zealand Bond Fund, which may be included as part of a Balanced category investment portfolio. The Fund invests in a portfolio of floating-rate, investment-grade bonds issued by established banks and New Zealand entities, and is designed to prioritise capital stability while generating regular income.



With a long-term commitment to New Zealand, RAM will continue to leverage its international presence, investment capability and experience in income-focused strategies to support global investors and contribute to the continued development and diversification of New Zealand's capital markets.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information about RAM New Zealand, please visit https://ramgroup.co.nz/