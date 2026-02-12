Central Crossing Reaches Structural Completion

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Tai Properties Limited ("Wing Tai", SEHK stock code: 369) and CSI Properties Limited ("CSI", SEHK stock code: 497) have completed the topping out of Central Crossing, the landmark joint venture development at 118 Wellington Street in Central, Hong Kong.

Slated for completion in mid-2026, Central Crossing is the first and only mixed-use development in Hong Kong that integrates Grade A offices, a luxury international hotel, a cutting-edge retail village and green open spaces, while preserving the site's heritage. With approximately 433,000 square feet, the development represents a new dimension of placemaking in Central.

Edward Cheng, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive, Wing Tai Properties Limited, said: "The topping out of Central Crossing brings us a step closer to the vision we set for this unique mixed-use development. In the heart of a vibrant neighbourhood that is Central, a new work–and–life destination is taking shape, with Central Crossing at the crossroads of bustling finance, upscale residential living of the Mid-Levels, entertainment hot spots and rejuvenated heritage. As it joins the skyline, Central Crossing is opening the streets to people, connecting businesses with culture, and breathing new life into the neighbourhood. We're confident that Central Crossing, a world–class destination, will help shape Central's next chapter as a place where enterprise and community will thrive together."

Mico Chung, Chairman and Executive Director of CSI Properties Limited, said: "We are proud to celebrate the topping out of Central Crossing, a pivotal moment that brings our shared vision with Wing Tai significantly closer to reality. Not a lot of locations can match Central Crossing's connectivity, which is adjacent to key financial institutions and immersed in the best local and international dining and lifestyle choices the district has to offer. The site's heritage is preserved as we create new moments for a future-forward Central. With world–class partners at our side, we are delivering a destination that is distinct to this neighbourhood and globally benchmarked."

Unrivalled location and connectivity

Designed by Foster + Partners, Central Crossing is strategically positioned on Wellington Street between Graham and Cochrane Streets, at the intersection of Central's cultural, lifestyle and business hub. As a dual tower structure, Central Crossing is located in the Central Business District, less than a five-minute walk from the city's elevated walkway system, transport hubs, the MTR and airport express station. Central Crossing is also footsteps from some of Hong Kong's most celebrated dining and nightlife destinations. Located between three historic attractions – Tai Kwun, PMQ and Central Market – Central Crossing draws from the neighbourhood's dynamic energy, creating a contemporary point of convergence that honours its historic surroundings and injects fresh momentum into Central's bustling community.

Future–ready workplaces with wellbeing, green space and urban comfort

The office tower at Central Crossing exemplifies forward-thinking design and innovation. Standing 28 storeys with a typical floor plate of 10,600 square feet, the building is designed to accommodate the evolving nature of work. In response to increasingly flexible work patterns, the development will offer highly adaptable workplace environments, allowing tenants the opportunity to customise their spaces to suit diverse operational needs and future growth.

Wellbeing is a core design principle at Central Crossing. The development features approximately 15,000 square feet of public spaces, incorporating 7,000 square feet of vertical lush greenery, over 20 plant species, and enchanting water features. A 15-metre-wide air ventilation corridor has been purposely integrated to optimise airflow and enhance outdoor comfort throughout the area. Together, these create a calming urban oasis for tenants and visitors to relax and recharge amid the city's vibrant pace.

Globally recognised, locally exceptional: leading green building certifications

Central Crossing's commitment to sustainability is further underscored by its achievement of leading international certifications, including BEAM Plus New Building v2.0 (Provisional Platinum), LEED v4 for Building Design and Construction (Pre-certified Platinum for Office and Pre-certified Gold for Hotel), and WELL certification. The project also embraces circular water strategies: cooling–tower bleed–off water is repurposed for toilet flushing, reducing potable water use and environmental impact.

Next chapter of hospitality and retail in Central

An integral component of Central Crossing is the reimagination of work, hospitality and lifestyle. In this 24-hour neighbourhood, Andaz Hong Kong Central, the first Andaz hotel in Hong Kong, is set to open in 2027. The hotel will offer 125 guestrooms and suites, including premium options designed to double as intimate event and social spaces, offering an unforgettable stay for travellers and guests. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant neighbourhood, the development will debut the first ever Andaz Village, a bespoke retail hub that complements the hotel and enhances the district's lifestyle offering.

Edward Noble, Senior Director of Office Leasing Advisory at JLL, said: "Trophy asset leasing demand and commitments accelerated from Q4 2025, and there is an increased need for high quality Central office supply amongst tenants. Completion of Central Crossing comes at a critical juncture in the early recovery stage of the Central leasing cycle. Central Crossing meets this demand and offers discerning occupiers a clear path for their changing workplace strategies and footprint size. Being the only new office completion in Central in 2026, together with the unique symbiosis with the Andaz Hotel and Andaz Village, we confidently anticipate strong demand and offers received."

As Central Crossing advances toward completion, it is poised to become the city's new centre of gravity, bringing together business, culture and community in a development that reflects both the district's heritage and its future aspirations.

Please visit www.centralcrossing.com for further information.

High-resolution images can be downloaded here –

Link: https://gallery.sinclaircomms.com/gallery/Central-Crossing

Password: talkofthetown