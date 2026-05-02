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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Saigon Marina IFC serves as lighthouse amid river of heritage

May 02, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Commemorating the anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification on April 30, the Saigon sky was illuminated by a spectacular fireworks display.
Saigon Marina IFC serves as lighthouse amid river of heritage
Saigon Marina IFC shines brightly like a "lighthouse" amidst the flow of heritage along the Saigon River

At the heart of the light show, Saigon Marina IFC emerged as a striking “lighthouse” along the Saigon River, reinforcing its position as a new architectural landmark where heritage and future aspirations meet.

Located on the site of the historic Ba Son shipyard – an industrial hub in Southeast Asia for over two centuries – Saigon Marina IFC is not only an architectural development but also reflects the enduring spirit of what was once known as “Magnificent Saigon.”

On this night of national reunification, the tower’s illumination looked ahead while also referencing the past, creating a subtle connection between heritage and modern development. Fireworks lit up the sky and were launched from the tower’s upper levels and tiered structures, producing a layered visual effect. The LED lighting system across the facade worked in coordination with the fireworks, turning the building into a large-scale display featuring imagery such as the red of the national flag and its gold stars against the night sky.

Saigon Marina IFC serves as lighthouse amid river of heritage
The iconic tower shone in the heroic atmosphere commemorating national reunification

Throughout the performance, messages of national pride were portrayed on the tower's structure, serving as a commitment to accompany the country’s development.

Saigon Marina IFC serves as lighthouse amid river of heritage
Historical messages of pride are displayed on the LED screen system

This reflects a Ho Chi Minh City that is evolving day by day. In the past, the city was a starting point for ships carrying aspirations to sea. Today, it has become a focal point for international financial flows. The presence of Saigon Marina IFC symbolises a Ho Chi Minh City that engages with global opportunities while continuing to value its history.

Saigon Marina IFC serves as lighthouse amid river of heritage
Saigon Marina IFC rises high as a symbol illuminating Vietnam’s aspirations

Saigon Marina IFC has become a new lighthouse where the light never fades. A unified Ho Chi Minh City reaching out to the world.

Saigon Marina IFC Tower marks start of Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Centre Saigon Marina IFC Tower marks start of Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Centre

The 55-storey Saigon Marina IFC Tower opened on August 19, marking the first step to establish Ho Chi Minh City’s International Financial Centre.
IFC moves reflect long-term ambitions IFC moves reflect long-term ambitions

To align with plans for international financial centres in Vietnam, many major domestic and international financial institutions have repositioned their strategies, adjusted development plans, and relocated investments.
Ho Chi Minh City gives investor approval for transshipment mega-port Ho Chi Minh City gives investor approval for transshipment mega-port

On April 29, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee granted the investor approval decision for Can Gio International Transshipment Port to a consortium comprising Vietnam Maritime Corporation, Saigon Port JSC, and Terminal Investment Limited Holding S.A.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Saigon Marina IFC Tower National reunification Spectacular fireworks display Architectural icon saigon Ho Chi Minh City April 30

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