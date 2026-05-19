Sangfor leads conversation on next-generation VMware alternatives in Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 May 2026 - Sangfor Technologies successfully hosted the Sangfor Executive Forum 2026 in Bangkok, bringing together CIOs, IT leaders, and cybersecurity decision-makers to explore how organizations can modernise IT infrastructure, accelerate AI adoption, and reduce reliance on legacy virtualisation environments.

5/6/2026 Turkey (Istanbul)

5/7/2026 Thailand

5/10/2026 Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

5/14/2026 Turkey (Ankara)

5/12-15/2026 Middle East & Africa (Shenzhen)

5/17/2026 Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)

5/21/2026 Malaysia

6/3/2026 Philippines

6/5/2026 Vietnam

6/9/2026 Europe (Italy)

6/11/2026 Indonesia

6/24/2026 Hong Kong

Held under the theme "Run · Build · Protect: Driving the Future with the Power of AI," the forum showcased how enterprises across Asia Pacific are rethinking traditional infrastructure strategies and adopting integrated cloud platforms designed to simplify operations, strengthen security, and support long-term AI-driven growth.A major focus throughout the event was the growing market demand for VMware alternatives following industry-wide changes to licensing and infrastructure costs. Sessions explored how organizations are seeking more flexible, cost-efficient virtualization platforms that can support both traditional enterprise workloads and future AI-driven operations. Discussions also highlighted SCMT (Sangfor Cloud Management Tool), designed to support seamless VMware migration to Sangfor Cloud.During the forum, Sangfor showcased its integrated cloud infrastructure platform, combining compute, storage, networking, organization , and built-in cybersecurity into a unified architecture designed to reduce operational complexity and simplify migration from legacy virtualization environments.The event also highlighted Sangfor's AI-ready infrastructure capabilities, including support for virtual machines, containers, AI workloads, and integrated storage management through a single platform.Keith Lee, Cloud Business Director, Sangfor Technologies, said: "Across the region, organizations are reassessing legacy virtualization strategies and looking for platforms that can provide greater flexibility, operational simplicity, and long-term scalability. Businesses today need infrastructure that combines cloud, security, AI readiness, operational efficiency and friendly licensing policies within a single platform. This is driving growing interest in next-generation VMware alternatives that can support both current enterprise requirements and future AI-driven growth."Lee added that Sangfor continues to expand investment across Southeast Asia, with Thailand identified as one of the company's fastest-growing markets in the region.The forum also featured discussions around infrastructure resilience, cloud-native applications, Zero Trust security strategies, and AI-powered operations, alongside customer case studies and live demonstrations showcasing enterprise transformation initiatives across both public and private sectors.Sarayut Siragulthiraphong, Presales Consultant, Sangfor Thailand, added: "Successful AI adoption requires more than just AI applications themselves. Organizations also need infrastructure that is secure, scalable, and capable of supporting evolving workloads."Sangfor was joined by partners including Cohesity, Veeam, Sundray, IT Green, VR Comm, VST ECS, and TechHub, highlighting a collaborative ecosystem supporting enterprise transformation across Asia Pacific.Sangfor will continue the Executive Forum series across key markets in the region, with upcoming events planned:For more information, please visit https://www.sangfor.com

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