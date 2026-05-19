Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sangfor leads conversation on next-generation VMware alternatives in Bangkok

May 19, 2026 | 14:34
(0) user say
Sangfor Technologies hosted the Executive Forum 2026 in Bangkok, bringing together CIOs and IT leaders to explore modernising IT infrastructure and accelerating AI adoption as VMware alternatives.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 May 2026 - Sangfor Technologies successfully hosted the Sangfor Executive Forum 2026 in Bangkok, bringing together CIOs, IT leaders, and cybersecurity decision-makers to explore how organizations can modernise IT infrastructure, accelerate AI adoption, and reduce reliance on legacy virtualisation environments.

Sangfor-1.jpg

Held under the theme "Run · Build · Protect: Driving the Future with the Power of AI," the forum showcased how enterprises across Asia Pacific are rethinking traditional infrastructure strategies and adopting integrated cloud platforms designed to simplify operations, strengthen security, and support long-term AI-driven growth.

A major focus throughout the event was the growing market demand for VMware alternatives following industry-wide changes to licensing and infrastructure costs. Sessions explored how organizations are seeking more flexible, cost-efficient virtualization platforms that can support both traditional enterprise workloads and future AI-driven operations. Discussions also highlighted SCMT (Sangfor Cloud Management Tool), designed to support seamless VMware migration to Sangfor Cloud.

During the forum, Sangfor showcased its integrated cloud infrastructure platform, combining compute, storage, networking, organization , and built-in cybersecurity into a unified architecture designed to reduce operational complexity and simplify migration from legacy virtualization environments.

The event also highlighted Sangfor's AI-ready infrastructure capabilities, including support for virtual machines, containers, AI workloads, and integrated storage management through a single platform.

Keith Lee, Cloud Business Director, Sangfor Technologies, said: "Across the region, organizations are reassessing legacy virtualization strategies and looking for platforms that can provide greater flexibility, operational simplicity, and long-term scalability. Businesses today need infrastructure that combines cloud, security, AI readiness, operational efficiency and friendly licensing policies within a single platform. This is driving growing interest in next-generation VMware alternatives that can support both current enterprise requirements and future AI-driven growth."

Lee added that Sangfor continues to expand investment across Southeast Asia, with Thailand identified as one of the company's fastest-growing markets in the region.

The forum also featured discussions around infrastructure resilience, cloud-native applications, Zero Trust security strategies, and AI-powered operations, alongside customer case studies and live demonstrations showcasing enterprise transformation initiatives across both public and private sectors.

Sarayut Siragulthiraphong, Presales Consultant, Sangfor Thailand, added: "Successful AI adoption requires more than just AI applications themselves. Organizations also need infrastructure that is secure, scalable, and capable of supporting evolving workloads."

Sangfor was joined by partners including Cohesity, Veeam, Sundray, IT Green, VR Comm, VST ECS, and TechHub, highlighting a collaborative ecosystem supporting enterprise transformation across Asia Pacific.

Sangfor will continue the Executive Forum series across key markets in the region, with upcoming events planned:
  • 5/6/2026 Turkey (Istanbul)
  • 5/7/2026 Thailand
  • 5/10/2026 Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
  • 5/14/2026 Turkey (Ankara)
  • 5/12-15/2026 Middle East & Africa (Shenzhen)
  • 5/17/2026 Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)
  • 5/21/2026 Malaysia
  • 6/3/2026 Philippines
  • 6/5/2026 Vietnam
  • 6/9/2026 Europe (Italy)
  • 6/11/2026 Indonesia
  • 6/24/2026 Hong Kong
For more information, please visit https://www.sangfor.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Sangfor Technologies

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sangfor Sangfor Technologies IT infrastructure AI adoption

Related Contents

AI adoption outpaces delivery readiness, Info-Tech report finds

AI adoption outpaces delivery readiness, Info-Tech report finds

Vietnam’s financial sector accelerates AI adoption, but security issue remains

Vietnam’s financial sector accelerates AI adoption, but security issue remains

Australian Government AI Adoption Faces Integration Challenges

Australian Government AI Adoption Faces Integration Challenges

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

AI and human-centred values set to shape the future of HR in Vietnam

AI and human-centred values set to shape the future of HR in Vietnam

Vietnam should harness AI to boost long-term growth

Vietnam should harness AI to boost long-term growth

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

RAM hosts Hong Kong briefing as New Zealand's Active Investor Plus Visa draws interest

RAM hosts Hong Kong briefing as New Zealand's Active Investor Plus Visa draws interest

SIWW2026 Water Expo opens registration for global water innovations

SIWW2026 Water Expo opens registration for global water innovations

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

RAM hosts Hong Kong briefing as New Zealand's Active Investor Plus Visa draws interest

RAM hosts Hong Kong briefing as New Zealand's Active Investor Plus Visa draws interest

SIWW2026 Water Expo opens registration for global water innovations

SIWW2026 Water Expo opens registration for global water innovations

Sangfor leads conversation on next-generation VMware alternatives in Bangkok

Sangfor leads conversation on next-generation VMware alternatives in Bangkok

Aon report finds Asia Pacific construction resilient as insurers emphasise risk governance

Aon report finds Asia Pacific construction resilient as insurers emphasise risk governance

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020