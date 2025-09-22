Hue targets role as cultural and economic hub through new partnerships

Hue city is set to accelerate its green development ambitions through a new strategic partnership with Phuong Trang Group (FUTA Group) and Kim Long Motor Hue JSC. The three parties signed an MoU on September 19 during a seminar on attracting investment for green transition initiatives in Hue.

Under the agreement, the partners outlined shared objectives to unlock the potential of Hue city and the Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone. The focus will be on urban development, industrial projects, transport infrastructure, seaports, public transportation, and sustainable industries.

The long-term vision is to position Hue as both a heritage, cultural, and tourism city and a regional economic hub, while developing Chan May–Lang Co into a top centre for vehicle manufacturing, supporting industries, and the export of premium Vietnamese-made products.

The MoU sets out a roadmap built on three core areas:

Urban development: Plans include the Chan May Administrative and Financial Centre and Urban Area, as well as the Lang Co–Lap An Lagoon mixed-use residential and commercial development. Investment will also go into upgrading Lang Co’s infrastructure and building affordable housing to support social security and the city’s emerging vehicle industry.

Transport infrastructure: The partners will study and implement urban monorail lines linking Hue–Phu Bai, Phu Bai–Chan May–Lang Co, the Perfume River, and heritage sites, along with inter-regional routes. An electric bus system will also be developed, with pilot routes serving students and tourists at key attractions.

Industry and manufacturing: Plans include vehicle manufacturing complexes, supporting industries, green steel projects, liquefied natural gas power plants, and leveraging Chan May deepwater port infrastructure to entice new investment.

Hue People’s Committee pledged to create better conditions for implementation by streamlining legal and administrative procedures in line with the city’s development strategy.

The signing is expected to open new investment opportunities for Hue while shaping a model of green industrial growth that balances heritage preservation with sustainable economic expansion.

Kim Long Motor delivers electric buses to South Korea Kim Long Motor Hue handed over the first electric bus under the Kim Long brand to South Korea's Daon Mobility Co., Ltd on June 2.

Kim Long Motor signs landmark bus export deal Kim Long Motor has signed its first large-scale bus export contract with a strategic partner in Southeast Asia, underscoring the growing quality and production capabilities of Vietnamese manufacturers on the global stage.