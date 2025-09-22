Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hue targets role as cultural and economic hub through new partnerships

September 22, 2025 | 12:52
(0) user say
Hue city has entered a strategic partnership with Phuong Trang Group and Kim Long Motor Hue JSC to drive green industrial growth and urban development, aiming to position the city as both a cultural hub and a regional economic centre
Hue targets role as cultural and economic hub through new partnerships

Hue city is set to accelerate its green development ambitions through a new strategic partnership with Phuong Trang Group (FUTA Group) and Kim Long Motor Hue JSC. The three parties signed an MoU on September 19 during a seminar on attracting investment for green transition initiatives in Hue.

Under the agreement, the partners outlined shared objectives to unlock the potential of Hue city and the Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone. The focus will be on urban development, industrial projects, transport infrastructure, seaports, public transportation, and sustainable industries.

The long-term vision is to position Hue as both a heritage, cultural, and tourism city and a regional economic hub, while developing Chan May–Lang Co into a top centre for vehicle manufacturing, supporting industries, and the export of premium Vietnamese-made products.

The MoU sets out a roadmap built on three core areas:

Urban development: Plans include the Chan May Administrative and Financial Centre and Urban Area, as well as the Lang Co–Lap An Lagoon mixed-use residential and commercial development. Investment will also go into upgrading Lang Co’s infrastructure and building affordable housing to support social security and the city’s emerging vehicle industry.

Transport infrastructure: The partners will study and implement urban monorail lines linking Hue–Phu Bai, Phu Bai–Chan May–Lang Co, the Perfume River, and heritage sites, along with inter-regional routes. An electric bus system will also be developed, with pilot routes serving students and tourists at key attractions.

Industry and manufacturing: Plans include vehicle manufacturing complexes, supporting industries, green steel projects, liquefied natural gas power plants, and leveraging Chan May deepwater port infrastructure to entice new investment.

Hue People’s Committee pledged to create better conditions for implementation by streamlining legal and administrative procedures in line with the city’s development strategy.

The signing is expected to open new investment opportunities for Hue while shaping a model of green industrial growth that balances heritage preservation with sustainable economic expansion.

Kim Long Motor delivers electric buses to South Korea Kim Long Motor delivers electric buses to South Korea

Kim Long Motor Hue handed over the first electric bus under the Kim Long brand to South Korea's Daon Mobility Co., Ltd on June 2.
Kim Long Motor signs landmark bus export deal Kim Long Motor signs landmark bus export deal

Kim Long Motor has signed its first large-scale bus export contract with a strategic partner in Southeast Asia, underscoring the growing quality and production capabilities of Vietnamese manufacturers on the global stage.
Kim Long Motor inks battery supply deal with LG Energy Solution Kim Long Motor inks battery supply deal with LG Energy Solution

Kim Long Motor Hue JSC and LG Energy Solution, the world's leading battery company, signed an MoU on for supply of battery cells on August 28.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Industrial investment attraction Green steel industry LNG power plants Urban real estate projects Electric bus system investment projects

Related Contents

Binh Duong aims to attract investments for new-generation industrial parks

Binh Duong aims to attract investments for new-generation industrial parks

Vietnam's LNG power projects face contractual hurdles and rising import costs

Vietnam's LNG power projects face contractual hurdles and rising import costs

Quang Nam takes strong measures to facilitate investment in eastern region

Quang Nam takes strong measures to facilitate investment in eastern region

Da Nang draws 11 more investment projects in industrial, hi-tech parks

Da Nang draws 11 more investment projects in industrial, hi-tech parks

About 1,000 companies to attend Hanoi investment conference

About 1,000 companies to attend Hanoi investment conference

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months

US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UOB raises Vietnam 2025 growth forecast to 7.5 per cent

UOB raises Vietnam 2025 growth forecast to 7.5 per cent

Hue targets role as cultural and economic hub through new partnerships

Hue targets role as cultural and economic hub through new partnerships

Huawei ISP Whitepaper 2025: One Network Blueprint Unlocks B2B Growth

Huawei ISP Whitepaper 2025: One Network Blueprint Unlocks B2B Growth

Monash Malaysia Algae Tech 2025: UN Climate Prize Win

Monash Malaysia Algae Tech 2025: UN Climate Prize Win

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020