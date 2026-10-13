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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HR Path acquires artificial intelligence start-up SnapAI in Paris

October 13, 2026 | 15:31
(0) user say
HR consulting group HR Path acquired artificial intelligence start-up SnapAI to integrate automated compliance software across its global human resource management platform.

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, announces the acquisition of SnapAI, a start-up specialising in Artificial Intelligence and regulatory compliance. This acquisition strengthens HR Path's expertise in a strategic field for the future of Human Resources and accelerates the development of its AI-based offerings and solutions.

Operating in 34 countries with nearly 2,900 employees, HR Path supports companies in transforming their HR function through its three service lines: Advise, Implement and Outsource. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has placed technological innovation at the heart of its development and supports clients in evolving their organisations, processes and HR technologies.

AI: a major opportunity to transform Human Resources

HR Path sees Artificial Intelligence as a major opportunity to transform professions, enhance the employee experience and create new sources of value for companies.

This vision is based on a strong ethos: AI should reduce repetitive tasks, augment teams' capabilities and free up more time for high-value activities. It also gives employees the opportunity to develop new skills and focus on more rewarding assignments.

To accelerate this momentum, HR Path has created a Task Force dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, bringing together expertise from across the Group to explore AI use cases and opportunities.

HR Path has also recently launched a dedicated AI offering to support clients in their transformation. It includes assessing AI maturity and HR data, identifying and prioritising use cases, transforming HR processes, driving adoption and skills development, and defining roadmaps to generate and measure the value created.

HR Path's ambition is to make AI a common theme across its entire portfolio: in Advise, to support organisations in defining their AI strategy and transformation; in Implement, to activate and integrate new AI capabilities within HR solutions; and in Outsource, to automate selected activities and continuously improve HR operations.

SnapAI: a new milestone in HR Path's AI ambition

The acquisition of SnapAI is fully aligned with this strategy. It enables HR Path to strengthen its expertise and accelerate its ability to turn rapid advances in Artificial Intelligence into practical solutions that create value for its clients. AI applications in recruitment, assessment and employee management are among the systems classified as high-risk under the European AI Act. SnapAI's expertise in governance and compliance enables HR Path to support clients in deploying AI in a way that is both ambitious and controlled.

By PR Newswire

HR Path

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