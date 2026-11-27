SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai CirCode Biomed Co., Ltd. ("CirCode"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering in circular RNA (circRNA) therapeutics, today announced the closing of a Series A+ financing round in the tens of millions of dollars.

This financing round was led by Fosun Health Capital, the healthcare investment platform established with Fosun Pharma as its cornerstone shareholder, with continued participation from existing investors, including a global corporate venture.

The funds raised will be used to advance CirCode's lead drug candidates through clinical development, including the ongoing Phase I trial of HM2002 in treating ischemic heart disease and the clinical development of HM2003 for ischemic limb disease, as well as advancing its in vivo CAR-T and in vivo CAR-M programs toward clinical evaluation. In addition, CirCode continues to further strengthen its proprietary technology platform spanning the AI-empowered sequence design and LNP optimization, as well as to improve its proprietary circularization system and scalable circular RNA manufacturing.

"We are excited to welcome our new investor, Fosun Health Capital, who brings strong industry expertise and resources. We are also grateful to all our investors for their continuous support. Within a relatively short period, circular RNA has proceeded from a compelling scientific concept to a drug candidate being studied in patients, and CirCode is at the forefront of that transition," said Dr. Chenxiang Tang, Chief Executive Officer of CirCode. "This round of financing enables us to keep innovating and leading in the circular RNA therapeutic space."

"Fosun Health Capital has always been optimistic about the innovative opportunities presented by next-generation nucleic acid therapeutics, and continues to refine its investment portfolios in this space. CirCode Biomed has built an internationally leading circular RNA technology platform with original innovations. As the first company to advance a clinical-stage candidate targeting angiogenesis-related diseases, CirCode directly addresses a long-standing clinical bottleneck in this field. With its unique technological advantages, we think that CirCode is well positioned to open an entirely new therapeutic pathway for these diseases." said Irene Li (Li Fan), Global Partner of Fosun and CEO of Fosun Health Capital. "Meanwhile, the circular RNA platform offers broad potential for expansion into additional therapeutic areas, including next-generation immunotherapy, frontier oncology treatment, and beyond. Built on a shared vision, Fosun Health Capital is pleased to lead this financing round in CirCode Biomed. Going forward, leveraging our deep industry expertise and resources, Fosun Health Capital will continue to empower CirCode Biomed in their effort in developing next-generation of RNA drugs."

Clinical and regulatory momentum

HM2002 (VEGF-A, ischemic heart disease) — The world's first circRNA therapeutic to be administered to patients, with the first patient dosed in 2024. HM2002 has received three IND clearances from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), covering ischemic heart disease, refractory angina and chronic coronary syndromes, together with an FDA IND clearance and, in January 2026, FDA Fast Track Designation. It is currently in Phase I development.

HM2003 (HGF, ischemic limb disease) — CirCode's second circRNA drug candidate has secured four U.S. regulatory milestones: FDA IND clearance, Orphan Drug Designation for thromboangiitis obliterans (TAO), Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, and Fast Track Designation.

In vivo CAR portfolio — CC2401, a circRNA-based in vivo CAR-T program for autoimmune disease, together with a next-generation in vivo CAR-T program CC2402, and HM3008, an in vivo CAR-M program delivered intraperitoneally for malignant ascites in solid tumors, are advancing toward clinical evaluation.

Platform — CirCode has built a fully proprietary, end-to-end technology platform that spans the entire drug-creation workflow — AI-empowered sequence design and optimization, its proprietary circularization system, targeted delivery technologies, and scalable GMP manufacturing — with each core module protected by a global patent portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.circodebio.com.