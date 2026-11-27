TORONTO and ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its intention to establish a permanent capital markets presence in the Middle East through ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, subject to any required regulatory approvals.

For more than 15 years, CIBC has been building relationships with institutional clients across the Middle East. Establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi represents the next phase of that commitment.

"Capital is more global than ever, and our clients are increasingly looking across markets for opportunities," said Christian Exshaw, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, Capital Markets, CIBC. "Establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi is a natural next step, extending our reach into one of the world's most dynamic investment hubs and positions CIBC to participate more fully in the significant investment activity between the Gulf, North America, and other key global markets."

This planned expansion represents a significant milestone in CIBC's work to strengthen its global distribution network and deepen long-term relationships with sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and institutional investors across the Gulf Cooperation Council region. Once licensed, the Abu Dhabi office will serve as CIBC's primary regional gateway, connecting capital across the Gulf with opportunities in corporate finance, energy transition, infrastructure, and capital markets.

"The Gulf region is home to some of the world's most sophisticated long-term investors, and we see significant opportunity to grow alongside them," added Wayne Lee, Managing Director and Head, International Banking and Enterprise Transformation, CIBC. "We look forward to working with ADGM and our regional partners as we take this important next step."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said: "CIBC's planned presence reinforces ADGM's position as a leading international financial centre in the region. Our connected ecosystem brings together global financial institutions, institutional investors and professional expertise, providing a strong platform for firms to build relationships, access capital and pursue regional growth. CIBC's expansion would further strengthen connectivity between the Gulf and North America."

In addition to nine offices across North America, CIBC Capital Markets maintains global offices in Beijing, Bogota, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.