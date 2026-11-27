BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheche Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CCG) ("Cheche" or the "Company"), a leading auto insurance technology platform, today announced that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire a 20% equity interest in Long Way Fortune, a residential solar-plus-storage business with operations in Australia and Singapore. The agreement follows the non-binding term sheet announced on September 9, 2026. Cheche also obtained an exclusive option to acquire up to an additional 31% interest, which would bring its total to 51%.

The 20% interest is valued at US$98 million, based on an implied equity valuation of US$490 million for Long Way Fortune, payable in warrants whose share count is set using the higher of (i) a Cheche equity valuation of US$40 million, which is higher than Cheche's market capitalization based on the most recent closing price before this announcement, and (ii) the average closing price of Cheche's Class A ordinary shares for the ten consecutive trading days immediately preceding the closing. It will be paid solely through warrants to purchase Cheche's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of US$0.00035 per share, and no cash purchase price is payable. The warrant shares are subject to a scheduled release mechanism over several years, with a majority to be released only if Long Way Fortune meets certain revenue and net profit targets for 2026 to 2028. We expect to issue the warrants in exchange for the 20% equity interest in Long Way Fortune on November 25, 2026.

The option to acquire additional interest in Long Way Fortune can be exercised within 18 months, at the same valuation and also payable in warrants. There can be no assurance, however, that any additional acquisition will be completed, subject to regulatory and commercial considerations at the Cheche's sole discretion.

The foregoing descriptions of contractual arrangements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the forms of share purchase agreement and warrant instrument furnished as exhibits to the Form 6-K dated November 25, 2026 and incorporated herein by reference.

"Green mobility and green energy are the two pillars of Cheche's latest strategic initiatives," said Lei Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cheche Group. "Australia is a large home solar market with a fast-growing battery segment. We believe home energy storage is becoming a core part of how households use energy worldwide, and that Long Way Fortune and Cheche together can build a second growth engine and expand our revenue and profit streams as the home energy business scales. Through this investment, we gain a position in Australia and a base to bring our NEV owner relationships, insurance and financing capabilities, and AI data into the household. Our goal is to connect the car and the home. The option structure lets us deepen our investment as results are delivered."

Long Way Fortune currently operates in Australia and Thailand, and plans to enter the Netherlands, Poland and Pakistan in 2027 as it extends its home energy platform across Europe and Asia. According to the Clean Energy Council, more than 4.3 million Australian households have rooftop solar. The Australian Government expanded its Cheaper Home Batteries Program in December 2025 to an estimated A$7.2 billion over four years, and the Clean Energy Regulator reports that more than 438,000 battery installations were approved under the program in its first year, to June 2026.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the entry into definitive agreements, the completion of the proposed transaction, the realization of the anticipated synergies from the proposed transaction, the growth potential of the new business initiatives, and the outlook of the relevant industries and geographics, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management, and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

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