ESKILSTUNA, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has delivered the world's first A40 Electric articulated haulers to BMJV for the Lower Thames Crossing. The four machines arrived on the Essex worksite this autumn and are helping build the foundations and structures for the road and entrance to the new tunnel under the Thames.

BMJV, a joint venture between Bouygues Travaux Publics and J Murphy & Sons, is operating the haulers. They are charged on site by generators fuelled by British hydrogen produced from renewable energy.

Shaun Pidcock, Lower Thames Crossing Programme Director, said: "Going electric today is no longer about compromise, it's about the benefits. These remarkable machines show that even the heaviest jobs can be done cleanly, and in a way that is better for those working on or living near our sites."

The A40 Electric was the world's first battery-powered articulated hauler in its class to go into serial production. With a 39-tonne payload and a 540kWh battery, it can run for around six hours on a charge, depending on application. SMT GB, Volvo CE's dealer in the UK, supplied and will support the machines.

Darren Fitch, Head of Electromobility Sales Europe at Volvo CE, said: "The Lower Thames Crossing is a showcase for low-carbon construction in action. Our A40 Electric haulers are proving that electrification can meet the demands of major construction projects, with zero exhaust emissions, lower noise and a lower total cost of ownership. Projects like this help reshape expectations for tomorrow."

Part of the biggest investment in the UK's road network for a generation, the Lower Thames Crossing includes 2.6 miles of tunnels under the Thames. Diesel has not been used on its worksites since 2025.