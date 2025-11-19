Corporate

Hongkong Land launches Sustainability Partnership Programme

November 19, 2025 | 10:14
(0) user say
Hongkong Land has launched the Sustainability Partnership Programme (SPP), a comprehensive initiative designed to drive measurable sustainability outcomes across the Central portfolio.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - Hongkong Land has launched the Sustainability Partnership Programme (SPP), a comprehensive initiative designed to drive measurable sustainability outcomes across the Central portfolio. Building on the proven success of the Tenant Sustainability Partnership Programme (TSPP), which engaged 25% of Central's lettable office area — over 900,000 sq ft — SPP now extends beyond office and retail to include F&B tenants, creating a fully integrated ecosystem where environmental and social action is embedded throughout the portfolio.

Hongkong Land Launches Sustainability Partnership Programme
Hongkong Land Launches Sustainability Partnership Programme

The programme empowers tenants through accessible entry points and flexible tiers, Lite and Elite, enabling businesses to choose the level of commitment that aligns with their operations and ambitions. This voluntary, non-binding approach makes environmental action achievable for businesses of all sizes no matter where they are on their sustainability journey, providing dedicated support, recognition, and tangible benefits to help tenants improve their sustainability performance.

Michael Smith, CEO of Hongkong Land, said: "Our vision for Central has always been to create an ecosystem where business and community thrive together. The Sustainability Partnership Programme marks an evolution in how we collaborate with our tenants. We developed this initiative in close consultation with our partners, listening to their feedback and refining our approach to deliver genuine business value. Through tailored tools and incentives, we're supporting tenants not only to reduce their carbon emissions and achieve cost savings, but also to create lasting social impact and tangible business value. This collaborative model sets a new standard for value-driven tenant partnerships across Hong Kong's commercial real estate sector."

Driving tangible business, environment and community outcomes

SPP focuses on five practical categories that drive business, environment and community outcomes: operational efficiency, health and wellbeing, climate resilience, responsible buying, and community engagement. Participants receive dedicated support through an Eco-concierge service, operational efficiency advisory service, Green Fit-Out Guides, financial support throughout the sustainability journey and access to a connected sustainability community.

Elite participants gain exclusive access to Hongkong Land's Thought Leaders Network, along with invitations to VIP events and opportunities to forge strategic partnerships that advance shared sustainability goals. For high-impact initiatives, elite participants will receive financial incentives, such as co-funding for green certifications, venue rental privileges and community initiatives, reinforcing the company's commitment to fostering meaningful, long-term impact.

A proven model, reimagined for broader and quantifiable impact

Building on the legacy sustainability programme, SPP focuses on tenant-centric collaborations instead of landlord-driven mandates. This transformation marks a shift in how commercial properties approach sustainability. Participants who fully commit to the programme can achieve up to 10% energy reduction, 28% water savings, and 77% waste diversion rates*.

Aligned with Hongkong Land's Sustainability Framework 2030, the programme allows tenants to realise enhanced outcomes through a collaborative model that delivers results for all stakeholders, supporting Hong Kong's decarbonisation strategies by 2050.

*These values vary across tenant sectors such as office, F&B and retail subject to the assumptions and implementation of each initiative.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


By Hongkong Land

TagTag:
Hongkong Land Sustainability Partnership Programme Sustainable outcomes

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

