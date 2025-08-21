Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hongkong Land Launches AI-Powered Facility Management Platform

August 21, 2025 | 20:35
(0) user say
The initiative marks Hong Kong’s first smart property management system.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2025 - Hongkong Land has launched the city's first AI-powered intelligent facility management platform, the IFMCT, setting a new industry standard for commercial property management and demonstrating the Company's commitment to PropTech innovation. Following a successful pilot at Alexandra House, which earned the Industry Excellence Award for best practice, the IFMCT has been scaled to Chater House and Exchange Square, demonstrating its adaptability. With proven results, Hongkong Land is now preparing to roll out the platform across its entire Central Portfolio by 2026.

Michael Smith, Chief Executive, Hongkong Land, said:" This pioneering initiative stands as a testament to Hongkong Land's leadership in delivering forward-thinking sustainable solutions, highlighting the Group's long-standing culture of innovation and our commitment to creating lasting value for all our stakeholders. We're proud of the platform's success in Hong Kong and look forward to extending its impact across our regional portfolio."

The IFMCT unifies over 20 standalone building systems into a single platform - integrating the Building Management System (BMS), AI-driven Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Systems (HVAC), thermal comfort control, energy optimisation, and soft services such as cleaning, vendor management, procurement and tenant wellness monitoring. By leveraging real-time monitoring, advanced AI analytics, and 4D digital twin visualisation, the advanced system enhances operational efficiency and minimises disruptions, improving reliability and extending asset lifecycles.

The IFMCT drives operational excellence, accelerating decarbonisation efforts through close collaboration with tenants

The IFMCT automates workflows to optimise both hard and soft services, improving daily building operation as well as tenant experience. Shifting from traditional, reactive maintenance to a predictive, proactive model, the platform harnesses AI-powered health analytics to detect early signs of performance decline, preventing service interruptions.

For instance, Air Handling Units (AHUs) are managed like people: healthy units skip routine check-ups, while symptomatic ones receive priority servicing. This condition-based approach resulted in a 16% reduction in AHU maintenance effort after one year, cutting maintenance frequency from monthly to biannual, clearly demonstrating the tangible benefits of intelligent servicing. Other measurable outcomes include a 66% automation rate for work orders, and an 80% reduction in time needed to retrieve asset documentation. The platform has significantly decreased the volume of alarm monitoring calls to both tenants and vendors, streamlining communication.

As climate resilience takes on greater urgency, the IFMCT elevates the adaptability of buildings and operations through intelligent energy management. The platform balances energy demand and adjusts heating and cooling systems in response to forecasted weather patterns, helping Hongkong Land and its tenants reduce energy consumption and accelerate decarbonisation efforts.

Hongkong Land to scale the IFMCT regionally following successful pilot and Central Portfolio expansion

The IFMCT's standardised data structure enables seamless integration across markets, supporting Hongkong Land's regional expansion of intelligent property management solutions towards the ultra-premium integrated commercial properties strategy. Building on its success in Hong Kong, the platform is set to be deployed at Westbund Central in Shanghai, a development offering high-quality retail spaces, office towers, residences, hotels, and arts and cultural venues. This cross-market implementation reinforces Hongkong Land's position as a regional leader in building management technology.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hongkong Land

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hongkong Land Facility Management AI

Related Contents

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

The next leap in Cloud AI

The next leap in Cloud AI

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

Five tech predictions for 2026 and beyond: new era of AI

How AWS is powering the next-gen data era

How AWS is powering the next-gen data era

How AI and cloud are reshaping the factory floor

How AI and cloud are reshaping the factory floor

The transformational role AI can play in accounting arena

The transformational role AI can play in accounting arena

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020