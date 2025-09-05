Corporate

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

September 05, 2025 | 14:54
Harbor cannons thunder at dawn as citywide exhibits thrust 1,200 forgotten letters into light, rekindling anti-fascist fire for Gen-Z eyes.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Hong Kong joined nationwide activities to mark the 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. September 3 is designated as Victory Day in China, marking the end of the longest-running campaign in the war against fascism (1931-1945).

John Lee, Chief Executive the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, led a delegation of about 360 local government officials, war veterans and representatives from various sectors of the community to attend Victory Day activities in Beijing, including a massive military parade.

Before the parade, President Xi Jinping delivered a speech to commemorate Victory Day, noting that the Chinese people made a major contribution to the salvation of human civilization and the defense of world peace with immense sacrifice in the war.

During the War of Resistance, Hong Kong was an important stronghold for the anti-Japanese and national salvation movement. It did not only function as a vital transit hub for wartime supplies from abroad, but also hosted the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of the Dongjiang Column, which stood as the sole organised armed force consistently resisting the Japanese and conducted operations behind enemy lines, making significant contributions to the country.

In commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance, Hong Kong upholds the spirit of "remembering history, honoring martyrs, cherishing peace, and creating a great future".

As President Xi said during a Victory Day reception: "At all times, we must advocate the common values of humanity, resolutely defend international fairness and justice, and ensure righteousness prevails and brightness shines in our world."

Meanwhile, aseries of commemorative activities have been organised in Hong Kong, including exhibitions, educational activities and film screenings to enable citizens to understand this important piece of history, promote the spirit of patriotism, and cultivate a sense of love and responsibility for the country.

Over 180 pieces of War of Resistance relics are on display at the "United in Arms, Standing for Peace – 80th Anniversary of the Chinese Victory in the War of Resistance Exhibition" at the Hong Kong Museum of History (until December 15), which is jointly organised with the National Museum of China.

More details about the 80th Anniversary activities in Hong Kong are available from www.80avictory.gov.hk.

https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

TagTag:
hong kong 80th anniversary World Anti-Fascist War

