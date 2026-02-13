Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Guangxi and Vietnam Sign Tourism Cooperation Pacts

February 13, 2026 | 19:38
(0) user say
The Chinese autonomous region formalised six collaborative agreements with five Vietnamese provinces on cultural exchange and tourism development.

NANNING, China, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from china-asean-media.com.

On February 12, a working conference and joint tourism promotion event featuring Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China and five Vietnamese localities—Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, and Hai Phong—was successfully held in Nanning. The working conference resulted in a broad consensus and the adoption of six joint initiatives, setting the strategic direction and framework for future cooperation. The joint promotion event spotlighted tourism resources, product innovation, and market connections, fostering practical business collaboration.

After extensive discussions, the conference outlined six joint initiatives: 1) jointly develop cross-border tourism brands and premium itineraries; 2) strengthen people-to-people bonds and revitalize the "China-Vietnam Border People's Grand Gathering" brand; 3) enhance border tourism and optimize facilitation policies; 4) promote AI empowerment in tourism through tech exchanges and talent training; 5) safeguard market order and protect mutual development interests; and 6) advance cross-border cooperation landmarks, accelerating projects like the Detian–Ban Gioc Waterfall cooperation zone and the 53rd Boundary Marker Cultural Square. It was announced that the 2027 working conference will be held in Haiphong.

Themed "Folk Songs Invite Guests, Cross-Border Tours Explore the Borderland," the joint promotion showcased three new cross-border itineraries: the "Guangxi + Quang Ninh + Hai Phong" mountain-sea route, the "Guangxi + Lang Son + Hanoi" border culture tour, and the "Guangxi + Cao Bang + Tuyen Quang" ecological discovery trail. AI robot performances and cross-border Tianqin musical collaborations illustrated the fusion of technology and culture, bridging cooperation from dialogue to practice.

To ensure tangible outcomes, a signing ceremony took place on-site. Guangxi Zero Distance International Travel Service Co., Guangxi Huanhai International Travel Service Co., and Vietnamese partners—including Mekong Tourism International Co., Ltd. Quang Ninh Branch and Quang Ninh THK Trading & Tourism Services Co.—signed cooperation memorandums. The agreements cover market promotion, tourist exchange, co-developed itineraries, and joint marketing, signaling a new phase of project-based, substantive collaboration.

By PR Newswire

china-asean-media.com

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Guangxi Vietnam Tourism Cooperation Pacts

Related Contents

Need-to-know aspects ahead of AI law

Need-to-know aspects ahead of AI law

From 5G to 6G: how AI is shaping Vietnam’s path to digital leadership

From 5G to 6G: how AI is shaping Vietnam’s path to digital leadership

Aircraft makers urge out-the-box thinking

Aircraft makers urge out-the-box thinking

Legalities to early operations for Vietnam’s IFC

Legalities to early operations for Vietnam’s IFC

Vietnam financial markets on the rise amid tailwinds

Vietnam financial markets on the rise amid tailwinds

SCIC general director meets with Oman Investment Authority

SCIC general director meets with Oman Investment Authority

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

LLVision Markets AR Glasses for Valentine's Day

LLVision Markets AR Glasses for Valentine's Day

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LLVision Markets AR Glasses for Valentine's Day

LLVision Markets AR Glasses for Valentine's Day

Guangxi and Vietnam Sign Tourism Cooperation Pacts

Guangxi and Vietnam Sign Tourism Cooperation Pacts

Hoymiles Energy Storage Achieves Low Noise Certification

Hoymiles Energy Storage Achieves Low Noise Certification

Report Examines Turkish Fashion Industry Pay Equity

Report Examines Turkish Fashion Industry Pay Equity

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020