LLVision Markets AR Glasses for Valentine's Day

WASHINGTON and SPRINGFIELD, Missouri, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Valentine's Day, LLVision's Leion Hey2 AR Translation Glasses gained widespread national exposure across more than 15 television and radio programs throughout the United States, becoming one of the most recommended gifts for cross-cultural couples and multilingual families.

The national broadcast momentum follows Leion Hey2's debut at CES 2026, where the device drew attention from multiple technology media outlets as the world's first AI-powered professional AR translation glasses designed to make conversations feel more natural rather than mediated by technology.

The coverage spanned major broadcast networks including NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX and CW affiliates, as well as leading AM/FM radio stations across multiple states. Programs such as KSNV/NBC Morning News, WUSA/CBS Morning News, KRBK/FOX Unscripted, and others featured Leion Hey2 in broadcast segments reaching audiences from the East Coast to the West Coast within a concentrated broadcast window.

During the segments, hosts introduced Leion Hey2 as a Valentine's Day gift with real meaning, particularly for couples and families who speak different languages. On air, it was described as "fantastic for couples, families, travelers or anyone bridging a language gap," with one remarking, "These are by far the best I have run across."

Leion Hey2 is LLVision's AR translation glasses that show live subtitles directly in the wearer's line of sight, so users can keep natural eye contact instead of looking down at a phone. It supports two-way, real-time translation across 100+ languages, with sub-500ms (under half-a-second) latency for smoother face-to-face conversations. The camera-free design helps keep conversations private, and always-on captions provide additional support for deaf or hard-of-hearing users.

Designed by LLVision for real-world use, Leion Hey2 weighs just 49 grams and features a lightweight magnesium-lithium alloy frame with adjustable titanium nose pads. A four-microphone array with 360-degree spatial voice detection improves speech pickup, while waveguide optics paired with a micro-LED light engine keep subtitles crisp and stable across different lighting conditions. On a single full charge, it delivers up to six to eight hours of continuous translation, extending up to 96 hours when used with its charging case.

Beyond romantic occasions, several programs highlighted Leion Hey2's value in travel scenarios, explaining how it can assist users in airports, restaurants, hotels and other international settings where real-time communication is essential. By displaying subtitles directly in the user's field of vision, the device enables smoother conversations without interrupting the natural flow of interaction.

The Valentine's Day promotion was also shared during broadcasts, encouraging viewers to order Leion Hey2 and receive 1,200 bonus Pro minutes, bringing the total to 2,400 Pro minutes of real-time translation. Viewers were invited to visit leion.glass to receive an additional $30 discount.

Through this coordinated national media presence, LLVision's Leion Hey2 was positioned not only as an innovative AR glasses, but as a meaningful bridge between cultures. As cross-cultural relationships and global travel continue to grow, the product is emerging as a technology that transforms language differences into shared moments of connection.