Taikang Asset Debuts Money Market ETFs

January 29, 2026 | 14:47
(0) user say
The asset manager introduced its inaugural exchange-traded funds in Hong Kong and US dollar denominations, offering investors liquid short-term investment options.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("Taikang Asset (HK)" or the "Company"), a professional asset management institution rooted in Hong Kong with a focus on the Asian market, announced the launch of two money market exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), scheduled to list and commence trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 29 January. As the Company's inaugural ETF products, this launch marks a significant expansion of the Company's portfolio into the ETF space, building on the robust foundations of its existing asset management business. This move aims to provide investors with high-quality cash management tools that offer flexibility and liquidity, enabling them to optimise capital deployment amidst market volatility.

The newly launched ETFs are the Taikang Hong Kong HKD Money Market ETF (Stock Code: 3457) and the Taikang Hong Kong USD Money Market ETF (Stock Codes: 3176 (HKD counter) / 9176 (USD counter)). Both ETFs adopt an actively managed investment strategy, primarily focusing on HKD/USD-denominated and settled short-term deposits, as well as high-quality money market instruments. These instruments include investment-grade assets issued by governments, quasi-governments, international organisations, financial institutions and corporations. The objective is to achieve returns in HKD/USD that align with prevailing money market rates in Hong Kong, thereby offering investors a transparent and flexible cash management solution.

To accommodate the diverse trading preferences and different allocation needs of investors, this ETF series offers both Listed Class of Units and Unlisted Classes of Units. Investors can trade the Listed Class of Units on the secondary market during trading hours, allowing them to capitalise on short-term market opportunities and manage liquidity with agility. Alternatively, they may subscribe to or redeem Unlisted Classes of Units via distributors for optimal capital allocation. This flexible investment structure allows investors to select the investment channel that best aligns with their individual objectives and preferences.

In recent years, ETFs have become a core instrument for asset allocation, with global assets under management continuing to rise. Hong Kong has kept pace by actively promoting the development of its ETF market. Following the inclusion of ETFs in the Stock Connect, cross-border investment and market liquidity have improved significantly, positioning Hong Kong as one of the largest and most active ETF exchanges in Asia. Meanwhile, amidst heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, investors are placing greater emphasis on asset security and liquidity. Consequently, money market instruments, favoured for their relatively lower risk profile, are increasingly emerging as a popular option for capital management.

A spokesperson for Taikang Asset (HK) stated: "The launch of Taikang Asset (HK)'s inaugural money market ETFs marks a significant milestone in the Company's business development. By proactively capitalising on favourable policies and market trends, and leveraging our extensive experience in money market funds, we are extending our institutional-grade investment capabilities to the ETF platform. This strategy not only diversifies our product offering, but also effectively meets the strong investor demand for high-liquidity management tools."

Looking ahead, the Company will take the successful launch of the Taikang Hong Kong HKD and USD Money Market ETFs as a new starting point to actively explore the growth potential of its ETF business. Leveraging its profound market experience and professional expertise, the Company aims to provide investors with more diversified and competitive asset allocation solutions, thereby contributing to the consolidation of Hong Kong's leading position as Asia's ETF hub.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Taikang Asset

Taikang Asset Taikang Asset Management hong kong etfs

Vanuatu PM Discusses Hong Kong Relations at Conference

Asian Financial Forum Draws 4,000 Leaders to Hong Kong

APAO 2026 Ophthalmology Congress Coming to Hong Kong

CSI A500 ETF to Begin Hong Kong Trading

SKG Launches Cloud Logistics Platform in Hong Kong

UABBHK 2025 Closes with AI-Themed Performance

