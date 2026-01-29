Corporate

Asian Financial Forum Draws 4,000 Leaders to Hong Kong

January 29, 2026 | 14:18
(0) user say
The annual gathering wrapped up successfully with strong attendance from international business executives and government officials discussing regional financial trends and opportunities.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - The Asian Financial Forum (AFF), Asia's flagship annual financial event, successfully wrapped up its 19th edition yesterday (January 27), following two days of high-powered discussions and intelligence sharing involving more than 4,000 business leaders and officials from over 60 countries and regions.

Jointly organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) under the theme of "Co-creating New Horizons Amid an Evolving Landscape", the AFF welcomed more than 150 distinguished speakers from around the world.

A new Global Business Summit was held throughout day-two of the AFF yesterday, to further integrate finance with key industries and drive innovation and economic development.

Co-organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of the HKSAR Government, the HKTDC, and the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, the summit explored how finance empowers businesses. It also examined how Hong Kong can support Chinese Mainland enterprises to "go global", and the prospects for foreign enterprises entering the Mainland market.

In his opening remarks at the summit, Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, highlighted trade, finance and innovation and technology as the three principal drivers of future economic growth.

"Hong Kong is not just a platform that connects capital, market, projects, talent and opportunity. Hong Kong is willing to be a strategic partner to help you grow, scale up and go global," Mr Chan said.

On building a more vibrant tech ecosystem, Mr Chan said the HKSAR Government is determined to attract the world's leading frontier-technology enterprises to establish a presence in Hong Kong.

"We welcome technology and industrial enterprises to establish a presence in the Northern Metropolis. Where justified, we are prepared to tailor incentive packages, which may include land grants, premium concessions, tax incentives and other facilitation measures. Everything is negotiable," he said.

Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, in his welcome remarks at the summit, said: "In these unpredictable times, working together on shared goals adds to the agility and resilience of our economies, our industries and businesses, and our communities. Hong Kong, under the 'one country, two systems' arrangement, is perfectly suited to host these conversations and promote cross-sector collaboration, as a super connector, super value-adder and super collaborator."

A series of plenary sessions held during the summit included the Business Plenary I - Chinese Mainland Enterprises Going Global, and Business Plenary II - Strategic Collaboration for Shared Growth, focusing on the latest opportunities in global market expansion and inbound foreign investment.

The Global Business Summit also featured a series of discussion sessions covering high‑growth, high‑value sectors, including biomedicine and healthcare, green energy, new consumer trends, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Speakers included representatives of prominent enterprises in the respective fields, such as Banking Circle, Infineon AG, Investcorp, JP Morgan, Revolut, Triton Partners, Amgen, Merck, DexForce Technology, JD.com, Pictet Group, AI² Robotics, Galbot and Tencent.

Paul Polman, a business leader, investor and philanthropist who is dedicated to advocating for systemic change, climate action, and social equality, delivered the Keynote Luncheon speech (January 27). He shared his "Net Positive" corporate sustainability strategy, which he has championed in recent years, focusing on advancing sustainable development.

Meanwhile, this year's AFF Deal-making session, co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, attracted over 280 investors and over 600 investment projects, resulting in more than 800 one-on-one meetings that successfully connected global capital with investment opportunities.

The AFF also marked the start of this year's International Financial Week, featuring14 industry events that span a wide range of globally watched financial and business topics, including ASEAN opportunities, digital finance, green finance, family offices, private equity and alternative investments. Together, these events underscore Hong Kong's unique role as the region's most comprehensive and diversified international financial centre.

https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

Asian Financial Forum AFF hong kong

