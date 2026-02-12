ATPI Expands Taiwan Travel Management Services

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - ATPI Taiwan continues to strengthen its position as a trusted global travel management partner for organisations operating in Taiwan, following the recognition of ATPI's Hong Kong and Singapore operations as Global Travel Management Company of the Year at the Travel Daily Media Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025.

Photo caption: (Left to Right) Kelly Jones, Managing Director of ATPI Taiwan; Gary Marshall, CEO of Travel Daily Media; and Ali Hussain, Managing Director of ATPI Asia, at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia

The Travel Daily Media Travel Trade Excellence Awards – Asia recognises organisations demonstrating excellence in operational delivery, technology integration and service innovation. ATPI was recognised for its ability to deliver globally integrated travel programmes supported by personalised service, secure platforms and disciplined governance across complex, multi-market environments.Building on these globally recognised capabilities, ATPI Taiwan operates as a professional travel management organisation purpose-built for multinational and technology-driven enterprises. Its local operating model addresses key structural gaps in Taiwan's corporate travel landscape, where many providers remain leisure-focused and reliant on manual processes that limit transparency, control and scalability.A defining differentiator is financial transparency. Unlike traditional agencies that issue a single "all-in" receipt, ATPI Taiwan provides two separate documents:ATPI is currently the only travel management company in Taiwan offering this structure. The model enables procurement and finance teams to perform audit-level cost analysis, eliminates hidden mark-ups and supports compliance requirements for publicly listed, multinational and technology-led organisations.ATPI Taiwan's cloud-based global travel management platform integrates directly with ATPI's worldwide traveller profile and governance framework. This enables organisations to enforce consistent travel policies, approval workflows and duty-of-care standards across Taiwan and international markets. Centralised dashboards provide real-time visibility of both Taiwan and global travel spend, supporting procurement oversight, financial control and data-driven decision-making for high-volume international travel programmes.Data security is another critical differentiator. While traveller information in Taiwan is often collected via unsecured consumer messaging platforms, ATPI Taiwan operates in line with ATPI Global Standards and international data protection protocols. Traveller data is managed through the ATPI e-Profile platform, supported by PCI-compliant secure links for document submission and mandatory quarterly data-security training. To date, ATPI Taiwan has maintained a zero data-misconduct and zero data-leakage record.ATPI also provides professional 24/7 global emergency support through its World Support Centres (WSC), ensuring continuity across time zones with full system access and defined escalation protocols — capabilities essential for mission-critical and time-sensitive travel."Our focus is on delivering enterprise-grade travel management that combines global consistency with local precision," said Kelly Jones, Managing Director – Southeast Asia, China, Hong Kong & Taiwan, ATPI. "Clients choose ATPI not only for our global reach, but for the governance, transparency and personalised service that allow their travel programmes to operate with confidence and control.""These capabilities translate directly into measurable outcomes for our clients," added Asa Yang, General Manager, ATPI Taiwan. "In one recent case, our team conducted a strategic fare analysis for a complex five-destination itinerary and identified a more cost-effective routing. Instead of retaining the price differential, we returned 100% of the savings to the client, delivering a direct saving of TWD 160,000. This reflects our commitment to financial transparency, integrity and proactive programme management."The dual awards further reinforce ATPI's long-standing leadership in corporate and specialist travel management. Following ATPI's acquisition by Direct Travel in September 2025, the combined organisation operates as a global travel management group, bringing together international scale and personalised service across corporate and complex travel sectors, including marine, energy, mining, sports and group travel. Together, Direct Travel and ATPI manage more than USD 6 billion in annual travel volume, with operations spanning over 100 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.https://www.atpi.com/

