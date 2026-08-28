Hong Kong Fashion Fest unveils eight flagship programmes

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 August 2026 – Presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and spearheaded and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will take place from September 1 to 14. The two-week fashion extravaganza will bring together over 300 local and international design entities. In collaboration with six industry organisations, it will present eight flagship programmes across various cultural landmarks and stylish design spaces in Hong Kong, showcasing the city's exceptional appeal as Asia's fashion capital through a diverse range of fashion-themed events.

Presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and spearheaded and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will take place from September 1 to 14.

This edition of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest offers a rich lineup of programmes, covering haute couture, city-wide pop-up stores, cross-regional menswear, sustainable design forum, modern denim culture and more, propelling the creativity and aesthetics of emerging designers from Hong Kong and abroad onto the global stage. The eight flagship programmes include the opening programme "VIRTUOSE: The Artistry of Couture 2026", the citywide fashion pop-up "Wear's HK", the international fashion showcase and trade platform CENTRESTAGE, "Future Threads: Menswear's New Waves Between Italy and Hong Kong", "Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2026", "Hong Kong Fashion Fest Gala 2026", "Fashion Asia Hong Kong 2026", and the "5th Hong Kong Denim Festival".



Admission to all public exhibitions at the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will be free. Members of the public and fashion enthusiasts are welcome to visit and experience the city's vibrant creativity and energy. For more detailed information and the latest updates on Hong Kong Fashion Fest, please visit the official website (www.hongkongfashionfest.com), and follow the official social media channels on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hkfashionfest), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hongkongfashionfest) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/@hkfashionfest).

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