Hong Kong Design Centre unveils Play, Pose & Pixel digital fashion exhibition

Organised by the Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), curated by digital fashion innovator FabriX, and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, 'Play, Pose & Pixel' was a flagship programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest 2025. The exhibition took place from 22 November to 2 December @AIRSIDE's Gate33 Gallery. As a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government, Hong Kong Design Centre is dedicated to promoting Hong Kong as the design excellence capital in Asia. This exhibition, in partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), evolved from the 'Tomorrow Was_' showcase at Paris Fashion Week, exploring the intersections of fashion, technology and imagination – turning digital couture into an accessible, everyday experience.

Aligned with the HKSAR Government's 2025 policy, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest promotes digital and sustainable fashion, fosters global collaborations, strengthens IP protection for digital assets, and builds a supportive ecosystem, positioning Hong Kong as a leading East-meets-West hub for digital fashion and the creative economy.



An officiating ceremony took place on 25 November with the presence of Guest of Honours including Miss Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Joseph Lo, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre, Ms Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau, and Mr Serge Carreira, Director of Emerging Brands Initiative chez Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, to officially unveil the exhibition, with guests in attendance witnessing this remarkable occasion.

Miss Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism stated: 'I am delighted that the Hong Kong Design Centre is presenting this "Play, Pose & Pixel" Digital Fashion Exhibition in partnership with the prestigious Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the organiser of the Paris Fashion Week. This exhibition explores pioneering fashion technology and showcases the boundless possibilities of digital fashion. In fact, it stands as one of the most anticipated highlights of this year's Hong Kong Fashion Fest.'



Joseph Lo, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre said, 'Hong Kong Design Centre has always been committed to promoting broader and more strategic use of design and design thinking across society, and to supporting the growth of local designers. We are excited to bring the international perspective of Paris Fashion Week together with the creativity of Hong Kong's emerging fashion designers and visual artists, creating a space where East meets West. Presented in the most fun and friendly way, this exhibition is designed to be truly inclusive, welcoming people of all ages and generations to enjoy, understand, and participate.'



From Dress-up Dolls to Digital Avatars: A Journey of Self-Expression

Fashion has always been a creative playground. From dressing dolls to designing digital avatars, 'Play, Pose & Pixel' highlighted how imagination empowered generations to express identity through style in a fun, friendly and future-forward way, inviting visitors of all ages to cross boundaries between the physical and the virtual.



Zone 1 — The Doll House: Where Style Begins

Stepped into the origins of style with more than 40 vintage collectible dolls, ranging from classic Barbie icons to rare designer collaborations with Christian Dior, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, and Christian Louboutin. Ning Lau presented over 20 handcrafted dolls, each infused with her creative flair, bringing a Hong Kong perspective to this nostalgic fashion journey.



Zone 2 — Enter the Avatar Era: Redefine Your Identity

Stepped into the vibrant world of global Avatar culture. Inspired by platforms like Roblox, this immersive installation turned reflection into reinvention as visitors passed through a kaleidoscopic mirrored tunnel. Each reflection spawned a mini-you' — a hyper-Instagrammable moment that celebrated infinite identity and creativity.



Zone 3: From Paris to Hong Kong: Defining the Future of Fashion

Try now, buy later – fashion that moved at pixel speed

FabriX's signature AR try-ons Kiosk brought next-gen fashion experiences to life, spotlighting Paris Fashion Week designers and Hong Kong's rising talents. 2025 LVMH Prize finalist Alain Paul, Caroline Hu, the inaugural winner of the BoF China Prize, Didu, known for designing BLACKPINK's 'Deadline' World Tour costumes, and Kevin Germanier, acclaimed for his designs at the Paris 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony joined by three local Hong Kong fashion talents. They were Derek Chan, DEMO from Fashion Incubation Programme (FIP) and Design Incubation Programme (DIP), Brun Chan, röyksopp gakkai from DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award (YDTA) and Design Incubation Programme (DIP), and Tiger Chung, Tigerstrolling from The Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC). Together, they showcased their collections through FabriX's virtual try-ons via augmented reality, merging local creativity with global innovation.



Visitors would also encounter digital couture powered by 4D.ai technology, conceptualised by James Cao and team, featuring intricate digital works by Kevin Germanier, the designer behind Björk's iconic Cannes performance look.



For the first time, visitors could explore 360° digital garments like never before-- spin, rotate and zoom into recorded 3D 'moving images' that redefined how future lookbooks were experienced. The Future lookbook of fashion showcased a new perspective where style was viewed, tested and transformed before it even existed in the real world.



Zone 4: The Digital Afterparty: Reveal Your 'Virtual Me'

Strike a pose. Snap the moment

As a grand finale, Zone 4 unlocked each visitor's own blind box avatar — 'Virtual Me'. A fast scan transformed one into a digital fashion star — styled in one of six futuristic looks and showcased on a dynamic LED wall. With a nostalgic 80s Cantopop silent disco fueling the vibe, the digital afterparty culminated in a next-level fashion playground celebrating Hong Kong's creative pulse.



Play, Pose & Pixel' Digital Fashion Exhibition reminded visitors that style has always been a powerful form of self-expression— and at its heart, fashion is about play. It invited audiences of all ages to merge creativity with technology, exploring a fashion playground tailored for the new generation. From children dress-up dolls to teens creating Roblox avatars, and adults intrigued by wearable tech, this exhibition promised a future where fashion was seen, played, and experienced by all.



'Play, Pose & Pixel' Digital Fashion Exhibition was organised by Hong Kong Design Centre and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency as a programme of the Hong Kong Fashion Fest which is presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

