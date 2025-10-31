Corporate

DFA Awards 2025 spotlight Asia’s design vanguard

October 31, 2025 | 10:45
(0) user say
Hong Kong Design Centre is proud to announce the winners of the DFA Design for Asia Awards 2025.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2025 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is proud to announce the winners of the DFA Design for Asia Awards 2025. Organised by the HKDC and with Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, this prestigious international award honours and celebrates outstanding projects that embody exceptional design with distinctive Asian perspective, while recognising the significant contributions and achievements of exemplary designs.

Since its establishment in 2003, the DFA Design for Asia Awards has recognised over 3,000 remarkable design works from more than 40 economies, serving as a vital platform for design talents to showcase their outstanding contributions to the world, while emphasising the impact of design in Asian societies and businesses. The Awards highlights leading and influential design achievements for Asia, especially projects dedicated to the region. Encompassing six design disciplines including Communication Design, Digital & Motion Design, Fashion & Accessory Design, Product & Industrial Design, Service & Experience Design, and Spatial Design, the Awards fully represents the broad vision and rich cultural depth of various designs, whilst closely aligning with the global design landscape to reveal innovative ideas and forward-looking design styles.

Entries from over 20 economies including Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, Japan, Korea, U.S., Singapore, Germany were assessed by a professional judging panel comprising nearly 30 design leaders from around the world to ensure a fair, transparent, and authoritative awarding process. In 2025, a total of 254 awards are conferred, recognising excellence across diverse design fields with imaginative and creative works. The accolades include 10 Grand Awards, 20 Gold Awards, 46 Silver Awards, 72 Bronze Awards, and 106 Merit Awards.

"The winners of the DFA Design for Asia Awards 2025 fully reflect Asia's rich and diverse cultural heritage and unique charm, showcasing the impressive potential of innovation and creativity. The award-winning designs not only highlight the designers' exceptional talents but also provide valuable insights and guidance to the global design community. As the pioneer nurturing Asian design and promoting its development, we hope the Awards can further encourage winners to pursue breakthroughs and create value, while inspiring more designers to jointly lead and shape the future of Asian design," said Mr. Joseph Lo, Chairman of the Hong Kong Design Centre.

For more information, please visit: dfaawards.com and hkdesigncentre.org

By Hong Kong Design Centre

ptbv2020