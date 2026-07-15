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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HKUST deepens Indonesia partnership via Garuda Scholarship

July 15, 2026 | 10:13
(0) user say
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology signed a new memorandum of understanding with Indonesia's Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology to reinforce the Garuda Scholarship framework for top-tier talent.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2026 - The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reinforce the implementation of an Indonesian government-funded scholarship framework aimed at cultivating top-tier future talent. A cornerstone of this collaboration is the integration of Indonesia's newly launched Garuda Scholarship to support more outstanding students pursuing undergraduate studies at HKUST. Building on the cooperation agreement established in May 2024, the new MoU solidifies the formal scholarship framework while paving the way for both parties to explore further synergistic opportunities in student internships, academic exchanges, and joint research initiatives to drive innovation in higher education.

The agreement was recently signed by Prof. Badri Munir SUKOCO, Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia, and Dr. Alison LLOYD, Associate Provost (Academic Strategy and Data Analytics) of HKUST. With the implementation of this agreement, HKUST is set to welcome its fifth batch of government-sponsored undergraduate students from Indonesia in the upcoming academic year starting this September.

Beyond providing scholarship support for undergraduate students, HKUST and the Indonesian authorities actively discussed broadening the scope of their future collaboration during their recent meeting. Both parties are keen to explore potential avenues for joint research initiatives, academic knowledge exchange, student and faculty mobility programs, and the introduction of credit-bearing internships. These efforts aim to widen students' global perspectives, equip them with practical work experience, and better prepare them for future career success.

Dr. Alison LLOYD, Associate Provost (Academic Strategy and Data Analytics) of HKUST, said, "HKUST is the first higher education institution in Hong Kong to partner with the Indonesian Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology in nurturing outstanding Indonesian undergraduates. We are deeply honored by the Indonesian government's enduring trust and support for HKUST's academic excellence. Indonesian students are an integral part of our international community, enriching our campus through their talent, perspectives, and consistent excellence across various academic disciplines. The signing of this new agreement marks a significant milestone in our partnership. Moving forward, HKUST will fully leverage its strengths in education, pioneering research, and knowledge transfer to advance shared objectives with Indonesia in areas such as digital transformation, green energy, and business innovation. Together, we aspire to cultivate future leaders—equipped with a global outlook, innovative mindset, and a strong sense of social responsibility—to inject new momentum into the sustainable development of Indonesia, the ASEAN region, and the world."

Prof. Ardi FINDYARTINI, Director of Transformative Learning Strategies and System at the Directorate General of Science and Technology, Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia, said, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to developing Indonesia's future leaders through the Garuda Scholarship initiative. By embedding our talented undergraduate students within world-class academic and research ecosystem, we are not only expanding their global perspectives but also equipping them with essential future competencies. We highly value HKUST's enduring trust and collaboration, and we are confident that this synergy will greatly contribute to Garuda ecosystem.

Currently, Indonesian students constitute HKUST's second-largest international undergraduate student population. Building on this strong partnership, HKUST now hosts the largest number of Indonesian government-sponsored undergraduate students among all tertiary institutions in Hong Kong. These students are rigorously selected from leading secondary schools across Indonesia and represent the country's most promising young talent.

This agreement will further leverage HKUST's world-class teaching and research capabilities to cultivate outstanding talent aligned with Indonesia's national development priorities. Currently, most sponsored Indonesian students are enrolled in programs spanning Engineering, Business and Management, Science, and Biotechnology. Moving forward, both sides plan to explore opportunities to expand their cooperation in frontier research collaboration and high-impact educational and talent-development initiatives, injecting fresh momentum into the socio-economic development of both Hong Kong and Indonesia.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST)

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TagTag:
HKUST Garuda Scholarship Garuda Scholarship framework Ministry of Higher Education

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