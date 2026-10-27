HKSTP partners with Merck opening innovation centre in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Merck, a leading science and technology company in life science, healthcare and electronics, signed a collaboration agreement today to establish their strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Merck will establish the "Merck Hong Kong Centre" at Hong Kong Science Park, dedicated to bringing in advanced scientific products, showcasing live technological demonstrations, and providing expert consultation services. Through technical training and clinical advisory sessions, an innovation scouting programme, and the co-hosting of an annual flagship event, the partnership will connect HKSTP's I&T ecosystem with Merck's domain expertise and global networks, supporting local startups and I&T talent, accelerating the translation of R&D outcomes into real-world applications, and jointly capturing opportunities across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and international markets.

Witnessed by Dr Annika Bolten-Drutschmann, Consul General of Germany (Second row middle), Cordelia Chung, Chairman of HKSTP (Second row first from left), and Peter Yan, Director-General of the OASES (Second row first from right), Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP (Front row first from left), and Rogier Janssens, President of Merck China (Front row first from right), signed the partnership agreement to establish their strategic partnership.

Merck Hong Kong Centre: The dedicated physical facility at Hong Kong Science Park will provide Park startups and researchers with advanced scientific product supply, live demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies and expert consultation services. The Centre will serve as a physical hub connecting local innovators with Merck's technology resources.

Training and Consultation Initiative: Connecting Merck's industry experts with HKSTP's startups and researchers through technical training, clinical advisory and professional consultation services to promote knowledge exchange and strengthen research and application capabilities.

Innovation Scouting Program: Establishing a structured mechanism to identify, evaluate and connect high-potential startups directly with Merck's global innovation network, exploring collaboration opportunities including commercial partnerships, proof-of-concept pilot projects and strategic venture investment opportunities.

Merck Innovation Day: An annual flagship event held at Hong Kong Science Park focusing on life science, healthcare and electronics, bringing together startups, academia and industry leaders to showcase innovations and foster cross-sector exchange and co-development.

The HKSAR Government's recently announced First Five-Year Plan places a strong focus on strategic industries, including life and health technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and new industrialisation, while the latest Policy Address sets out Hong Kong's ambition to accelerate its development into an international health and medical innovation hub, progressively expanding access to the GBA, international markets, and capital markets. Arriving at a pivotal moment as Hong Kong I&T development enters a new phase, the partnership will bring together top-tier global scientific resources and inject fresh momentum into the city's I&T sector.Witnessed by Dr. Annika Bolten-Drutschmann, Consul General of Germany, Cordelia Chung, Chairman of HKSTPand Peter Yan, Director-General of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP, and Rogier Janssens, President of Merck China, signed the partnership agreement. The signing was followed by the "Merck x HKSTP Groundbreaking Ceremony", marking the official commencement of the Merck Hong Kong Centre and turning the partnership to a new chapter.Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP, said, "We are delighted to welcome Merck, a leading science and technology company, in establishing a strategic partnership with HKSTP and Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem. As Hong Kong enters an exciting new phase of I&T development, collaboration with global leaders like Merck is crucial to foster the growth of the life and health tech sector. Our shared vision goes beyond offering physical space: we are bringing Merck's advanced technologies, scientific expertise and global networks closer to our startups and researchers, helping them turn discoveries into practical solutions and explore opportunities for pilot projects, commercial partnerships and investment. Powered by the city's unique positioning as the super connector between the Chinese Mainland and global markets, this partnership will catalyse collaboration between Merck's global excellence in life sciences and HKSTP's thriving ecosystem — taking the discovery and commercialisation of R&D results in the life and health sector to the next level, creating global impact and benefiting humankind."Rogier Janssens, President of Merck China, said, "Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan places innovation and technology at the heart of the city's future, giving science and technology companies like Merck a clear direction for lasting engagement. For 358 years, Merck has advanced science and technology with a patient, generational outlook, and we are now deepening our presence in the Greater Bay Area's innovation landscape. Merck Hong Kong Centre is the first step of that commitment in Hong Kong. Located next to HKSTP's shared biomedical laboratory, it places our products and experts alongside the scientists and startups driving the research. We can help them build reliable, reproducible workflows from early experimentation to scale-up, and we can understand earlier what their science needs. Together with HKSTP, we aim to prove this approach in Hong Kong and replicate it elsewhere in China and beyond."Under the agreement, the collaboration will focus on four key initiatives:HKSTP is committed to building a vibrant I&T ecosystem and is currently home to around 400 life and health technology companies, supported by comprehensive R&D infrastructure and one-stop support services that help turn ideas into real-world applications. The partnership will further connect Park companies with Merck's global resources, while providing Merck with a platform to access emerging technologies, research talent and high-potential companies in Hong Kong and the GBA, fostering two-way innovation exchange and opening up long-term collaboration opportunities.

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More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.