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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HKSTP partners with PCIM Asia to expand microelectronics sector

October 20, 2026 | 09:34
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Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation signed a collaboration agreement with PCIM Asia Shanghai to develop power electronics infrastructure for artificial intelligence data centres.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – From efficient power supply for artificial intelligence (AI) data centres to precision control in smart robotics, power electronics is enabling the next wave of industrial innovation. Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and PCM Asia Shanghai signed a strategic collaboration agreement at Hong Kong Science Park to strengthen their collaboration on PCIM Asia Shanghai, Asia's premier exhibition for power electronics exhibition.

Together, the two organisations also co-hosted the "Power Electronics Innovation Across Asia" seminar, bringing together international technology companies, academics from local universities, innovators and investors to explore advances in power electronics and power semiconductors, as well as trends and opportunities shaping Asia's industrial future.

Deepening Cross-Boundary Collaboration to Expand International Market Access

The partnership aims to extend professional exchange into sustained collaboration across the innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem. By combining the corporate networks, industry platforms, and regional strengths of HKSTP and PCIM Asia Shanghai, the partnership will foster knowledge exchange and industry collaboration across power electronics, semiconductors, electrification and renewable energy.

Through annual cross-boundary exchange activities, coordination meetings, and showcasing opportunities for start-ups, innovative solutions and ecosystem participants, the two parties plan to raise the international profile of emerging technologies and ventures, and help companies to build vital market connections.

The collaboration will also strengthen Hong Kong's role as a hub for strategic partnerships and bring together international research institutions, integrated circuit (IC) design houses, technology developers and investors, while providing access to the manufacturing capabilities in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the Chinese Mainland, driving technologies from R&D, device design and prototyping, and pilot production to market adoption.

Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP, said: "We are entering an era where AI is ubiquitous, embedded in vehicles, factories, power grids, communications networks and smart devices. None of these systems can function without efficient power conversion, power control and power management. That is why power electronics is becoming one of the most important enabling technologies of the next industrial era. With Hong Kong's strengths in design-led electronics and the manufacturing capabilities of the Greater Bay Area, HKSTP provides an end-to-end pathway from research and prototyping to pilot production, manufacturing and market adoption. Through our partnership with Messe Frankfurt on PCIM Asia, we can help innovators raise their international profile, connect with new partners and expand into global markets. Together, we aim to build Hong Kong into a leading centre for research, design and system integration in power semiconductors, and strengthen its role as a regional gateway for global power microelectronics collaboration."

Richard Li, Executive Director of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd cum Chairperson of the Board of Management, Guangzhou Guangya Messe Frankfurt Co Ltd, said, 'With 25 years of history, the PCIM Asia series of events has consistently brought together power electronics companies, engineers, and researchers from Asia and around the world. After having held in Shanghai and Shenzhen, PCIM Asia has built a professional exchange platform focusing on power semiconductors, intelligent motion control, renewable energy, and energy management. Meanwhile, Hong Kong possesses outstanding R&D capabilities and global business network, backed by the robust manufacturing base of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. HKSTP has attracted over 300 micro-e companies and has been equipped with comprehensive infrastructure for R&D, prototyping and pilot production. Leveraging Messe Frankfurt's global exhibition resources as well as the local industrial ecosystem of HKSTP, this strategic collaboration aims to connect Hong Kong's research capabilities with the Asian power electronics industry. It will elevate the industry exposure of the city's innovative technologies, and promote long-term sustainable partnerships among industry partners in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and the world"

Connecting Research with Industry Needs in AI and Advanced Energy Applications

The event attracted representatives from industry, academia and the wider I&T ecosystem. Through keynote presentations, expert discussions, technology demonstrations, company pitches and talent networking session, the event explored opportunities to bring power electronics innovations to market.

Experts from international technology leaders, including Mitsubishi Electric, Infineon Technologies, Bosch, STMicroelectronics, Murata, SMC and Vtech, as well as scholars from four local universities discussed AI data centre power supply, smart robotics and advanced energy applications. Discussions focused on translating power semiconductor and intelligent control technologies into integrated, market-ready solutions.

On-site showcases featured gallium nitride (GaN) motor drives, silicon carbide (SiC) chips and power modules, and advanced packaging solutions for AI data centres, intelligent robots and energy systems. The exhibits highlighted how microelectronics can improve energy efficiency and support emerging industries, while creating opportunities for researchers, technology companies and industry partners to collaborate.

Strengthening the Pathway from Research to Pilot Production

HKSTP is home to more than 300 microelectronics companies. Its facilities—including the Hardware Lab, Sensor Packaging and Integration Lab, Heterogeneous Integration Lab and Pilot-Scale Manufacturing Lab—support companies across design, prototyping, and trial production.

Located at the Microelectronics Centre in Yuen Long InnoPark within the Northern Metropolis, the Hong Kong Microelectronics Research and Development Institute (MRDI) supports semiconductor product development and trial production through its pilot lines, helping accelerate the translation of research into practical applications.

HKSTP is also advancing the Microelectronics Centre expansion project (MECX), which will provide approximately 7,500 square metres of additional floor space to attract and support companies across the semiconductor value chain, fostering industry clustering and collaboration.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

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TagTag:
HKSTP PCIM Asia microelectronics

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