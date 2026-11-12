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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HKSTP Leads 10 Companies at Singapore Urban Mobility Week 2026

November 12, 2026 | 15:22
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Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation concluded its inaugural participation at Singapore Urban Mobility Week 2026 on 11 November, leading 10 park companies to expand overseas partnerships.

HONG KONG SAR– Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2026 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has successfully concluded its inaugural participation at Singapore Urban Mobility Week 2026 (SUMW 2026), organised by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore from 4-6 November 2026. This mission also marked HKSTP's first dedicated overseas pavilion focused on the theme of "Smart Mobility".

HKSTP leads 10 park companies to participate in "Singapore Urban Mobility Week 2026" for the first time, establishing its inaugural overseas pavilion themed around "Smart Mobility" to empower Hong Kong tech ventures in expanding across Southeast Asia.
HKSTP leads 10 park companies to participate in "Singapore Urban Mobility Week 2026" for the first time, establishing its inaugural overseas pavilion themed around "Smart Mobility" to empower Hong Kong tech ventures in expanding across Southeast Asia.

Leading a delegation of 10 outstanding park tech ventures, HKSTP showcased Hong Kong's cutting-edge R&D capabilities in smart transit, autonomous driving, passenger experience, and intelligent transport solutions. The initiative actively unlocked international partnerships and commercial opportunities, reinforcing Hong Kong's firm positioning as an international innovation and technology hub.

Through this delegation, HKSTP further solidified its strategic partnership with Singapore government authorities while expanding multifaceted collaborations with local commercial partners across land transport operators, urban rail networks, and major transport hubs.

Notably, Ng Lang, Chief Executive of the Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore, visited the HKSTP Pavilion, acknowledging the immense potential of park ventures to integrate into Singapore's smart mobility ecosystem. Additionally, HKSTP hosted the "HKSTP Global Mixer – Mobility & Logistics in Singapore" networking event, gathering over 100 representatives from the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore, InvestHK, HKTDC, park ventures, and Singaporean industry leaders to foster multi-party dialogue and cross-border exchange.

Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of HKSTP, said: " HKSTP is committed to empowering tech ventures to scale globally. Debuting our first overseas smart mobility pavilion provides a targeted strategy that opens doors for park companies to connect directly with local authorities, industry leaders, academia, and investors. This initiative highlights Hong Kong's unique role as a gateway for cross-border collaboration and a 'super-connector' and 'super value-adder'. HKSTP will continue to expand its network across Southeast Asia and deepen long-term collaboration between Hong Kong and Singapore in smart city and transport technologies, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as an international innovation and technology hub."

HKSTP has been actively driving cross-regional collaborations in recent years to provide comprehensive support for park ventures expanding into Southeast Asia and international markets, delivering remarkable results. Moving forward, HKSTP will continue to leverage its strength as a "two-way gateway" to lead more outstanding tech ventures beyond Hong Kong, deepen global commercial and technical matchmaking, and empower them to achieve tangible business breakthroughs in overseas markets.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

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TagTag:
HKSTP Singapore Urban Mobility Week 2026 Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation smart mobility

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