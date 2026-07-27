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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GAC becomes Chelsea FC's pre-season tour partner in Asia

July 27, 2026 | 10:51
(0) user say
GAC became one of Chelsea FC's official pre-season tour partners in Hong Kong and Malaysia, supporting the Men's First Team throughout both stops of the tour.

HONG KONG, July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC is proud to be one of Chelsea FC's Official Pre-Season Tour Partners in Hong Kong (China) and Malaysia. The partnership will support the Men's First Team throughout both tour stops.

As one of the most successful Premier League clubs of the 21st century, Chelsea FC boasts a passionate global fan base. This pre-season tour marks the club's return to the Asia-Pacific region, with the Men's First Team set to play high-profile fixtures across Australia, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia and Malaysia. Chelsea FC will face Italian giants Juventus at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium on 5 August before taking on Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor Bahru on 9 August. The two fixtures provide an exciting platform for GAC and Chelsea FC to engage with football fans across the region.

As a Fortune Global 500 company, GAC has continued to accelerate its global expansion in recent years. Through collaborations with renowned football clubs, including Sydney FC (Australia), Deportivo Toluca (Mexico), Flamengo (Brazil), and Millonarios (Colombia), GAC has further enhanced its international brand influence.

This partnership is underpinned by GAC's growing presence in Hong Kong (China) and Malaysia. In Hong Kong (China), GAC ranked No.1 in the private electric vehicle market in April 2026, while its cumulative market share exceeded 10% during the first half of the year, further reinforcing its leadership in the city's new energy vehicle sector. Meanwhile, the GS3 EMZOOM and EMKOO, locally assembled in Malaysia through CKD production, have continued to gain strong market recognition among local consumers.

GAC stated that the speed, passion and team spirit embodied in football closely align with the brand's pursuit of driving excellence and its unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations. By partnering with a world-class football club like Chelsea FC, GAC aims to enhance its brand presence across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, showcasing its innovation, quality and commitment to smarter mobility. Looking ahead, GAC will continue to strengthen its global footprint through innovation, quality and collaboration, creating greener, smarter and more sustainable mobility solutions for customers worldwide.

By PR Newswire

GAC

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TagTag:
GAC Chelsea FC PreSeason Tour Partners Official PreSeason Premier League clubs

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