Ping An rises to No. 26 on Forbes Global 2000, second among world's insurers

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group"; HKEX: 2318; SSE: 601318) ranked No. 26 on Forbes' 2026 Global 2000 list, rising one place from 2025.

Among the 113 global insurance companies on the list, Ping An rose to No. 2 worldwide and retained its position as the top-ranked insurer in China.

The Forbes Global 2000 is an annual ranking of the world's largest publicly listed companies, based on four key metrics: revenue, profit, assets, and market value. It is widely regarded as one of the most influential corporate rankings globally. According to Forbes, companies worldwide have continued to demonstrate strong resilience amid a complex economic environment, while emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence are driving ongoing industrial transformation and enhancing corporate value.

The 2026 list includes 340 Chinese companies. The top six Chinese companies are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, PetroChina, and Ping An. During the evaluation period, Ping An reported revenue of USD 158.13 billion, profit of USD 18.74 billion, assets of USD 1.99 trillion, and a market value of USD 144.4 billion.

Ping An stated that it will continue to deepen its technology-driven "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy, further advancing upgrades across products, services, and customer experience. The Company is committed to translating each customer's needs into tangible, perceptible service scenarios, fostering a trusted and high-quality lifestyle. Ping An will continue to create value through services and safeguard peace of mind with professionalism, delivering long-term, stable value returns to customers, employees, shareholders, and society.

For more information, please visit the www.group.pingan.com and follow our LinkedIn page - PING AN.