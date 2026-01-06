Corporate

iMPAKT by MPF turns compassion into data for social change

January 06, 2026 | 10:53
The initiative uses data analytics to measure and amplify the impact of charitable giving and volunteer work.

SYDNEY, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the world, healthcare systems are shifting toward value - based models - ones that prioritise experience, outcomes, and quality of life, not just throughput or efficiency. The rise of PREMs (Patient Reported Experience Measures) and PROMs (Patient Reported Outcome Measures) reflects this shift. But these frameworks are only as good as the systems that support them.

That's why Miroma Project Factory (MPF) has partnered with Ulster University to launch iMPAKT: a transformative mobile and dashboard platform designed to embed person-centred care into the everyday rhythm of healthcare delivery.

Built for nurses, midwives, and their patients, iMPAKT brings to life a measurement framework over a decade in the making - one that distils person-centred care into eight core Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and enables frontline teams to capture, analyse, and act on real-world feedback. With rich data drawn from surveys, storytelling, patient records, and time-spent observations, the app gives health professionals a clear picture of how well they're delivering on what matters most to patients: respect, involvement, connection, and trust.

After an initial feasibility study and years of refinement, MPF was brought on board to transform the research prototype into a full commercial-grade mobile application. Leveraging its Honeycomb middleware, MPF delivered both the Flutter-based iOS and Android apps as well as a web-based reporting dashboard that healthcare leaders can use to track progress across departments and benchmark against other sites and settings.

From maternity wards to community nursing teams, iMPAKT is already in use across seven international sites, including the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney. Nurses can hand the app to patients to capture their stories, reflect on those insights, and use tailored dashboards to guide critical team discussions and service improvements. Everything is designed to run in six-week "cycles," creating momentum for teams to reflect, reset, and improve.

The app has shown it can do more than report - it can provoke action, accelerate learning, and support shared decision-making in ways traditional systems can't. And with minimal burden on busy staff.

"iMPAKT is what happens when research, design, and clinical practice finally meet in the middle," said Kat Robinson, CEO at MPF. "It's proof that digital tools can support dignity, not just data. And in doing so, it gives frontline staff a way to lead culture change from the inside out."

With renewed interest and backing from Ulster University, the project has now secured a new round of development through the Enabling Research Award from the Public Health Agency's HSC R&D Division, with the aim of scaling iMPAKT as a global standard for patient experience evaluation and clinical impact measurement.

But iMPAKT's most powerful feature may be its simplicity: it puts reflection, storytelling, and accountability back where they belong - at the bedside.

"This is how we restore the heart in healthcare. Not by asking nurses to do more - but by giving them tools that show how much they already do."

For more information, visit www.theprojectfactory.com.

By PR Newswire

iMPAKT MPF social change data healthcare systems

